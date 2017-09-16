Here’s Why ‘Game of Thrones’ Isn’t Nominated at the Emmys This Year

When the Emmys were announced earlier this summer, fans of Game of Thrones were shocked to learn the critically acclaimed HBO series wasn't nominated for a single award.

Despite the show receiving much love last year with a whopping 23 Emmy nominations, the seventh season didn't snag a single nomination, leaving fans feeling the burn.

But while it wasn't exactly personal, the reason for the show's lack of accolades are simply because it just wasn't befitting of the requirements for an Emmy this year. Particularly for the air date.

The show's seventh season, which premiered July 16, had to be eligible for Emmy consideration between the airdates of June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

Despite last year's four episodes of season six falling into that time frame, the television academy instituted a rule during the 2015-2016 season about what they refer to as "hanging episodes," detonating those four episodes are strictly considered to be a part of the previous year's eligibility window and excluded from consideration this year.

However, the show isn't too hurt. It has achieved a record-setting 38 Emmys thus far, with plenty of opportunity in the future to earn some glory.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards kick off on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!