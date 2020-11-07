'Game of Thrones' Night King Actor Trolls Donald Trump Following His Election 'Win' Tweet

✖

Game of Thrones star Vladimir Furdik mocked President Donald Trump on Saturday after he was projected to lose the 2020 presidential election. As election analysts grew more confident in the projections and they were picked up by The Associated Press and other news outlets, Trump falsely tweeted: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Furdik, who played the Night King on Game of Thrones, offered an equally plausible claim.

"I WON THE BATTLE OF WINTERFELL, BY A LOT!" he wrote. Furdik got thousands of likes and retweets on the post, with commenters posting their own fandom-related declarations alongside the president's words. Trump's tweet was flagged by Twitter for spreading possible misinformation, along with most of his other tweets on Saturday. At the time of this writing, according to CBS News, Trump is projected to have 213 electoral college votes against Biden's projected 279.

I WON THE BATTLE OF WINTERFELL, BY A LOT! https://t.co/azYA5FSxI7 — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) November 7, 2020

Furdik was one of many foreign public figures offering his commentary on the United States' 2020 presidential election on Saturday. Furdik hails from Slovakia, and not only played the Night King but was the stunt coordinator for Game of Thrones. He did stunt work in other settings as well, including during Daenerys' reign in Meereen, the battle at Hardhome and other epic scenes.

Furdik does not get political often on social media, but Saturday's post was a big hit with his followers — particularly those in the U.S. One commenter wrote: "I swear, it feels like the whole Internet is mocking Trump now," while another added: "This is now my favorite tweet of all time!"

While people around the world are celebrating, Biden's win is not set in stone just yet. As the AP reports, the remainder of the votes must be counted and reported in every state, and some states are already working on mandatory recounts. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is already pursuing legal action against the election officials in some states and cities, looking for ways to challenge the number of votes that were counted.

Trump himself has also refused to concede, as is a tradition in American elections. He issued a public statement claiming, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud. Biden, on the other hand, issued a call for unity.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden wrote. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to united. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."