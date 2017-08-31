‘Game of Thrones’ Director Shuts Down Ridiculous New Theory About Jon Snow

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

There were a ton of hidden details in Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, but some fans think that they have found the biggest secret of the episode.

A theory has surfaced that Longclaw, Jon Snow’s sword, is actually a living being.

If you watch closely, just before Jon comes back up from the water, you’ll see the color of eye on Longclaw’s head change color. It appears as though the sword is opening its eye as Jon sticks his hand out onto the ice.

Some have suggested that there is magic living inside Longclaw, caused by the Vayrian steel its made out of. Others think that Bran warged into the sword, just as he does with living animals.

If you think this theory is a little too far-fetched, you aren’t alone. Alan Taylor – who directed the episode – told Insider that it definitely wasn’t something they did on purpose. He even offered a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he thought the eye appeared that way.

“That is so funny, somebody else mentioned that to me and I haven’t got a clue what they’re talking about,” Taylor said. “So either this sword is magic and it’s doing stuff on its own or something happened. I’m going to have to go back and watch that moment close up and in slow motion to see what’s going on there. I can say that there was no intention for that to be the case.” Taylor continued, “I’ll tell you my theory. I’m assuming that it was cold on set or in the simulated ice lake, and I thought that the pommel of Longclaw is just slightly frosted over and then Jon comes out of the water and splashes the sword which washes away any sort of frosty residue.”

Let’s be honest though, how cool would it be if that sword was alive?