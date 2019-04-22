‘Game of Thrones': Jaime Lannister's Fate Revealed

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 promised to finally put Jaime Lannister on trial for his many crimes over the years, and there was no telling how it would turn out.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 lie ahead!

The second episode of Game of Thrones' final season was advertised heavily on the issue of Jaime's arrival. The disgraced night showed up at Winterfell alone and was greeted by Bran, the character whom he attempted to murder in the pilot episode.

However, once inside Jaime seemed to answer for every misdeed except for that original sin. Bran kept quiet as Daenerys denounced Jaime for the murder of her father, the Mad King Aerys, earning himself the title Kingslayer.

"He told me other stories as well," she said, "about all the things we would do to that man once we took back the seven kingdoms and had him in our grasp.

Jaime also brought with him the bad news that Cersei was staying in the south and gathering more forces from overseas. This did him no favors, especially as Daenerys wondered what use she had for "one man with one hand."

After teasing Jaime's deposition, the show ended up spending more time on his defense. Tyrion spoke out for Jaime, earning him more anger from Daenerys. After that, Brienne of Tarth stood up for him as well, swaying Sansa Stark to his side.

Surprisingly, Daenerys gave final judgment to Jon Snow, who said simply that they needed every man they could get. The episode's first scene ended with the decision that Jaime could fight alongside the armies of the living in the War for the Dawn.

Of course, how well that will go for him remains to be seen. Jaime has improved in the last few seasons, but he is still nothing compared to the swordsman he once was. In addition, he has still not answered for many of his crimes and mistakes over the years, including the attempted murder of Daenerys just last season.

Still, Jaime's fans were pleased to see the forces in the north decide to accept him for now. The knight has been on a long redemption arc since at least Season 2, so it makes sense that he will get a chance to fight in the defense of those he has hurt. Many suspect that that fight will end in self-sacrifice before the show is over.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.