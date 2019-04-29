‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Poses Very Good Night King Question That Could Reveal His Identity

A Game of Thrones fan has posed a very good Night King question that could reveal his identity.

Game of Thrones Spoilers Ahead

There have been many theories about who the Night King might really be, and one Twitter user may be on to something after a scene in this week’s episode.

During the Battle of Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen blasted the Night King with dragon fire and he walked right through it. This got many fans thinking, and one propsed that maybe the meant he was a Targaryen himself.

Woah, maybe the Nigth King is a secret Targaryen? Walking through fire like that. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kGE8QyaOMy — Lindsay MacDonald (@lindsayjoane) April 29, 2019

Notably, many people have been thinking that this a big clue as to the Night King’s identity.

One person replied that another clue could be that “he flew the dragon before that.”

If the night king rides dragons and cannot he burned by fire then is he a Targaryen? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/faCPeqz5xt — just in the NIKKOf time (@niknokviquiera) April 29, 2019

Interestingly, the Night King met his end in the episode, after he killed Theon Greyjoy.

Just as the Night King is about to take out his sword and kill Bran Stark, his sister Arya emerged from the darkness and attacked the Night King with a dagger.

He stopped her by grabbing her arm and throat, but them she tricked him by dropping the knife and catching in her free hand and then stabbing him with it. This set off a chain reaction and caused the remaining White Walkers to die as well.

At this time, we do not have a clear answer in who the Night King was, and with his arc potentially complete, we may not find out. There are still more episodes left in the current season so its possible that his identity will eventually be revealed.

Vladimir Furdik — the actor who plays the Night King — previously spoke about his character and revealed that his target was going to be revealed. We know now that it was Bran.

“People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time,” Furdik explained.

Furdik then went on share what he sees as the Night King’s motivation, saying, “Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.