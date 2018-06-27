Freeform Reportedly Canceling ‘Famous in Love’ After 2 Seasons

UPDATE: Freeform representatives told Entertainment Weekly that Famous in Love is not officially dead at the network.

“No decision has been made at this time,” the network said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Freeform has given up on Famous in Love.

The cable network has decided to cancel the Bella Thorne-led drama series from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King after two seasons. The show’s May 30 season finale, which ended on a cliffhanger, now serves as its series finale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeform initially aimed at renewing the series for season three but asked streaming partner Hulu for a larger contribution on the expensive series. Due to Famous in Love‘s ratings — season two averaged 254,000 total viewers, down from 330,000 in season one — Hulu declined and Freeform chose to cancel the show.

Sources told the outlet some producers were relieved with the cancellation. Star Thorne and showrunner King reportedly clashed several times during production of the series, with the actress allegedly displaying “diva-like behavior” on set. Thorne reportedly wanted off of Famous in Love, with the actress refusing to participate in Freeform-organized live-tweets during the second season.

Along with Thorne, the series also starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves. The show followed Paige (Thorne), an ordinary college student who gets her “big break” in Hollywood after getting cast in a blockbuster film, she then must navigate her new star-studded life and chemistry with her co-lead and her best friend.

King, however, continues to be the network’s go-to showrunner after manning the younger-skewing cabler’s hit series Pretty Little Liars. The network already picked up spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which will continue its relationship with King for the eighth straight year.

With Famous in Love‘s cancellation, Freeform’s current roster now includes hits Grown-ish and The Bold Type, along wit Cloak and Dagger, upcoming The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble, Alone Together, Siren and Kenya Barris’ upcoming Besties.

The network recently made headlines for the sudden, and reportedly forced cancellation of popular series Shadowhunters. The series reportedly lost its funding after producer Constantin Film lost its output deal with Netflix that ultimately helped finance the cult favorite series. Without Netflix’s financial help, Constantin asked Freeform for more money, which it allegedly was not able to do, leading to the show’s cancellation.

Shadowhunters will wrap up its storylines in the spring with the second half of its third season and an additional two-hour series finale.

In recent months, Freeform canceled The Fosters, leading to them ordering the spinoff series, Good Trouble, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, reprising their roles of Callie and Mariana Foster respectively.

The network also canceled Emily Osment-led sitcom Young and Hungry, which is currently airing its final season. The show will wrap up with a TV movie, which is set to air in late 2019.