Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Compares ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation to Book Burnings

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems to believe ABC’s abrupt cancellation of Roseanne is similar to book-burnings.

During a segment from his program, Carlson went over the news of the revival series’ sudden cancellation following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets toward former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Uh, holy shit, but I think Tucker Carlson just compared ABC cancelling Roseanne to Nazis burning books pic.twitter.com/JPKQ9NKou0 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 30, 2018

“Roseanne was also fired by her talent agency, already old episodes of that show have been yanked offline and disappeared forever,” Carlson said. “It’s possible they’ll be burned somewhere in a public bonfire so the rest of us can gather in our uniforms and chant slogans while that happens…”

Video of the segment was shared by a viewer, who made the observation that Carlson was comparing the cancellation to Nazis burning books.

Carlson is the latest in an avalanche of public figures sharing their take on the ABC revival series’ cancellations after Barr called Jarrett the product of the Black Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes on Twitter.

The tweet was quickly denounced by Barr’s co-stars, and led ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey to announce the No. 1 Comedy series’ cancellation Tuesday.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey’s brief statement to press.

The action was backed by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who retweeted Dungey’s statement and added, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Hours after the tweet was sent, Barr apologized to Jarrett and to “all Americans”, then claiming she was leaving the social media platform.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

She has remained silent on social media since news of the cancellation broke, but started retweeting supportive fans Tuesday night.

“I support ABC‘s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” Roseanne producer Tom Werner said in a statement. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”