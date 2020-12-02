Fox's New Year's Eve Special Ditches Steve Harvey for Ken Jeong and Joel McHale and Fans Are Pumped

Fox has ditched Steve Harvey as host of their New Year's Eve special, hiring Ken Jeong and Joel McHale instead, and fans are pumped. On Tuesday, Fox announced that the former Community stars would be taking over as co-hosts of the networks NYE festivities, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles. At this time, the special is being developed under the title Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, though this could change.

"Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, in a statement on the special. "These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!" Wade is not the only one excited about Jeong and McHale co-hosting the special, as many are taking to social media to share their own joy over the news. Scroll down to see what they are tweeting!