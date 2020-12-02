Fox's New Year's Eve Special Ditches Steve Harvey for Ken Jeong and Joel McHale and Fans Are Pumped
Fox has ditched Steve Harvey as host of their New Year's Eve special, hiring Ken Jeong and Joel McHale instead, and fans are pumped. On Tuesday, Fox announced that the former Community stars would be taking over as co-hosts of the networks NYE festivities, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles. At this time, the special is being developed under the title Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, though this could change.
"Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, in a statement on the special. "These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!" Wade is not the only one excited about Jeong and McHale co-hosting the special, as many are taking to social media to share their own joy over the news. Scroll down to see what they are tweeting!
Add me to the bill. I'll do it for $100k.— Todd Barry (@toddbarry) December 2, 2020
😊👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/0qb3SbrOjb— Barry Chou (@BarryChou_) December 2, 2020
2021. Time for a....Chang. pic.twitter.com/fWMPDJ0Hqk— Matt Dahl (@matt_dahl13) December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
Wonderful news!— Adrian Martinez (@tasteofadrian) December 2, 2020
I can't believe I'm actually excited for a new years eve special— 🏳️🌈Kinzie Kensington🏳️🌈 (@MXSTL91) December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
Rolling into 2021 be like pic.twitter.com/8OIift2DSx— Adam Beckwith (@damBeckwith) December 2, 2020
Since 2009... Hmm... I guess being socially distanced from someone means something different to you than it does to the rest of us.... pic.twitter.com/zVFPxP7vAD— Dawn of Duh (@DawnOfDuh) December 2, 2020
Joel is actually the main host. Ken is just his UNDER STUDY!— ⎊ Jesus ⍟ (@CoupDeJeebusz) December 2, 2020
Six Seasons and a New Year's Eve special.— Krilencu (@krilencu) December 2, 2020
can't think of a sexier person for the job! I guess Joel's cool too.— Ascended Ancient⎊ (@AscendedAncient) December 2, 2020
As long as you're standing, Joel, you're already 6 feet apart.— Paul Lasky (@PaulLasky8) December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
