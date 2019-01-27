Former ‘Today Show’ Co-Anchor Tamron Hall Reveals Details of Upcoming Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall is finally returning to daytime television with her own one-hour talk show, where she will mix the talents she developed as an anchor on a diverse number of shows for NBC into one program.

“At one point in time, I was doing the Today Show, MSNBC, hosting Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks and appearing on Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” Hall said in an interview with Broadcasting & Cable Tuesday. “When I thought about what I wanted to do next, it seemed logical to bring all of those things to one spot. I love all of the things I have done in television, why not try to bring all of them to one show?”

Ahead of this week’s National Association of Television Program Executives (NAPTE) conference in Miami this week, Disney announced that Hall’s show, titled Tamron Hall, has already been sold in more than 70 percent of television markets in the U.S. Bill Geddie, who co-created The View with Barbara Walters, was named the executive producer.

“What most of the [shows] out there have in common are variety and a lighter energy. We think we can be that while also being compelling and informative,” Hall explained to B&C. “When you think about traditional daytime television, the kind we all fell in love with, in the course of five days you laughed with someone, cried with someone, maybe bought a book and learned something. Right now, we believe there’s not one show that’s doing that.”

The show is expected to be a mix of the traditional lifestyle segments expected in daytime television, with discussions of serious topics that could end up taking up an entire episode. It is expected to air between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Live With Kelly & Ryan acting as a lead-in on networks where it airs earlier in the day.

“I think there’s a lot of energy out there right now,” Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said of the dayyime TV landscape. “There are holes, there are needs and thus, there are opportunities. There’s still confidence and belief in the business and for the right show and the right host, people are still willing to make investments in the day part and in the business.”

Hall will have to stand-out in a daytime marketplace that will look very different in the fall. NBC picked The Voice coach and singer Kelly Clarkson to host her own show, while FOX will bring back last summer’s 25 Words or Less with Meredith Vieira. Sony Pictures TV and Tribune Broadcasting will distribute a series starring life strategist and author Mel Robbins. Jerry Springer is also leaving his familiar The Jerry Springer Show behind for his own court show Judge Jerry.

Hall left NBCUniversal in 2017 after NBC News brought in Megyn Kelly to host her own ill-fated hour of the Today Show. Hall still hosts Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime series.

Tamron Hall will debut in Fall 2019 and will film in New York.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC