'Fire Country': Sharon and Vince Share 'Groupie Moment' in Exclusive Clip

A new episode of Fire Country airs Friday, Jan. 20 on CBS, and the community is helping a friend in need. PopCulture obtained an exclusive clip of Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) talking about an event that will help Sharon find a new kidney. Vine mentioned that his band will be performing at the kidney raiser, which Sharon loves as she says his voice is what won her over. Vince goes on to say he hopes he has a kidney that can win her over while also mentioning that if he's too old they could turn to their son Bode (Max Thieriot). Sharon says no to Bode's kidney and asked Vince why is he running this "groupie moment" before they embrace.

Earlier in the season, Sharon revealed that she has chronic kidney disease. As the season progressed, Sharon became eligible for a kidney transplant and is now waiting for the right match. But the kidney dilemma isn't the only thing Sharon is dealing with in Episode 11. "A former inmate firefighter harboring a grudge against Sharon returns to carry out his revenge," the official synopsis states.

Fire County has been a big hit for CBS averaging over five in a half million viewers per week. Earlier this month CBS renewed Fire Country for a second season. "It's pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement, per Deadline. "Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We're blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast."

PopCulture.com spoke to Thieriot in October and talked about how Fire Country stands out from other shows. "We're not rescue of the week," he said. "We're not fire of the week. First of all, this department is an all-risk department. So we're not just going to be fighting wildland fires, which obviously is something that they're most known for. They respond to every call, every situation, anytime somebody picks up 911, they're there. And so we'll be showing the full scope of what firefighters do on the job. And then the big thing is this is really a serialized character drama. So it has a lot of those amazing elements that you get from whatever, it's cable or whatever shows they are, where you're really getting to invest in these characters and explore their journey." New episodes of Fire County air every Friday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.