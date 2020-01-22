‘Family Feud’ Contestant Goes Viral After Embarrassing Popeyes Chicken Moment

A contestant on Family Feud made a crucial mistake when answering a question this week. Eve Dubois, whose family was competing on the Canadian version of the beloved game show, took on a question that would’ve earned her team $10,000 and a chance at advancing to the next round. However, it appeared she misunderstood the question itself.

Host Gerry Dee asked Dubois, “Name Popeye’s favorite food.” She buzzed in immediately with “Chicken,” even though the question referenced the cartoon sailor, who’s notoriously fond of spinach.

“I thought you meant Popeye’s Chicken,” Dubois said during the broadcast. Unfortunately, no one else was clued into her way of thinking, so she got a big red ‘X’ when turning to the board. The other family managed to guess correctly.

In defense of Dubois, Popeye’s — the restaurant — has been on everyone’s minds lately. The chain recently reintroduced its chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item after a brief run over the summer that caused massive shortages due to overwhelming demand. It also sparked a feud with both Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A, both of which have offered a fried chicken sandwich as a menu offering for years.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson even credited the sandwich for having some divine healing properties. “The eye is great,” Watson said last week on social media when asked about his health. “I’ll tell you the key. The key was the Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week. That helped the eye.”

Granted, not everyone’s a fan of the culinary offering, namely pop star Justin Bieber. “All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here,” Bieber opined in a recent Instagram story. “It’s good but it’s not worth the hype.”

Just last month, McDonald’s announced it would be offering up a chicken sandwich of its own, specifically to cash in on the recent popularity Popeye’s has enjoyed. The grandaddy of fast-food restaurants is currently testing the new sandwich in Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee from now until Jan. 26 — despite Bieber’s opinion on the matter.