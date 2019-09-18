Fall TV 2019 Schedule: See Every Premiere Date From Every Network

It’s the most wonderful time of year! Our favorite TV shows are back this month, returning to all their primetime glory. And with plenty of new shows debuting as early as the first week of September, and continuing well into November, there is plenty to watch this month. Of course, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW will be bringing some of our favorite shows back and adding more, but more cable channels and streaming platforms will be launching even more programming to watch.

The traditional start for any television season is the Primetime Emmy Awards to honor the previous season’s best shows. Fox is airing the ceremony this year, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22. However, plenty of cable channels and streamers are launching shows before then.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll on for a look at the premiere dates for every show, from September to November. You will want to make sure your DVR has plenty of space this fall. The list includes Hulu, Netflix and Amazon shows.

Photo credit: CBS

Sept. 2-8

Monday, Sept. 2

Untouchable (Hulu)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

10 p.m. Mayans MC (FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

9 p.m. The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo)

Friday, Sept. 6

Elite (Netflix)

Titans (DC Universe)

11 p.m. Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik (Comedy Central)

11 p.m. A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO, finale)

Saturday, Sept. 7

7:30 p.m. Fox College Football (Fox)

Sunday, Sept. 8

8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Sept. 9-15

Monday, Sept. 9

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

9 p.m. The Deuce (HBO, final season)

9 p.m. A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

NFL: The Grind (Epix)

Thursday, Sept. 12

7:30 p.m. Thursday Night Football (NFL Network)

10 p.m. Mr. Inbetween (FX)

Midnight: This Close (Sundance)

Friday, Sept. 13

Undone (Amazon)

9 p.m. Red Bull Peaking (The CW)

11 p.m. Room 104 (HBO)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Country Music (PBS)

Sept. 16-22

Monday, Sept. 16

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

10 p.m. American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)

Friday, Sept. 20

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Criminal (Netflix)

Sunday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)

Sept. 23-27 (Premiere Week)

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. The Neighborhood (CBS)

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. 911 (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

9 p.m. All Rise (CBS)

8 p.m. Prodigal Son (Fox)

10 p.m. Bull (CBS)

10 p.m. Bluff City Law (NBC)

10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)

8 p.m. The Resident (Fox)

8 p.m. The Conners (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC)

9 p.m. FBI (CBS)

9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)

9 p.m. Empire (Fox, final season)

9 p.m. Mixed-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. Black-ish (ABC)

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC)

10 p.m. Emergence (ABC)



Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)

8 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC)

8 p.m. The Masked Singer (Fox)

8 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC)

9 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)

9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 p.m. Big Brother (CBS, season finale)

9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC)

10 p.m. Chicago PD (NBC)

10 p.m. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

10 p.m. Stumptown (ABC)

10 p.m. South Park (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 26

Creepshow (Shudder)

7:30 p.m. Thursday Night Football (Fox)

8 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)

8 p.m. Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Perfect Harmony (NBC)

9 p.m. Mom (CBS)

9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, final season)

9 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC)

9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Sunnyside (NBC)

10 p.m. Evil (CBS)

10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Friday, Sept. 27

The Politician (Netflix)

Transparent (Amazon, season finale)

8 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

8 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

9 p.m. Dateline (NBC), 20/20 (ABC)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sept. 28-29

Saturday, Sept. 28

10 p.m. 48 Hours (CBS)

Sunday Sept. 29

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS, follows NFL games)

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Bless the Harts (Fox)

9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)

9 p.m. Poldark (PBS, final season)

9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC)

Oct. 1-6

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. All Elite Wrestling (TNT)

9 p.m. SEAL Team (CBS)

9 p.m. Almost Family (Fox)

10 p.m. SWAT (CBS)

Friday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. The Blacklist (NBC)

8 p.m. WWE Smackdown (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 5

9 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Mystery (NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. Batwoman (The CW)

8:30 p.m. Back to Life (Showtime)

9 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)

9 p.m. The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS, final season)

Oct. 7-15 (The CW Premiere Week)

Monday, Oct. 7

8 p.m. All American (The CW)

9 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

8 p.m. The Flash (The CW)

8 p.m. Finding Your Roots (PBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. Nancy Drew (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 10

8 p.m. Supernatural (The CW, final season)

9 p.m. Legacies (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 11

8 p.m. Charmed (The CW)

9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

9 p.m. Arrow (The CW, final season)

Oct. 16-30

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Limetown (Facebook Watch)

Friday, Oct. 18

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Modern Love (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Leavenworth (Starz)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

10 p.m. The Misery Index (TBS)

10 p.m. Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin (ID)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11 p.m. The Cry (Sundance)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Midnight: Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC)

Nov. 3-24

Sunday, Nov. 3

9 p.m. Shameless (Showtime)

10 p.m. Kidding (Showtime)

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (Disney+ launch date)

High School Musical (Disney+)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

8 p.m. CMA Awards (ABC)

9 p.m. The Preppy Murder

9 p.m. Death in Central Park (AMC, Sundance)

Friday, Nov. 15

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon, final season)

Dollface (Hulu)

Sunday, Nov. 17

The Crown (Netflix)

8 p.m. Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Slow Burn (Epix)