Emmys 2018: ‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton Curses During Acceptance Speech

During the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Westworld actress Thandie Newton kept the person with the censor button busy during her acceptance speech.

#Westworld star @thandienewton wishes her daughter a happy birthday during #Emmys acceptance speech: “I get to guide you and love you and protect you.” pic.twitter.com/UfqIKSeJbH — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

Newton won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Westworld as Maeve Millay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t even believe in god, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” Newton said at the start of her speech, to a round of applause. “I am so blessed. I am so blessed. Without this, I am even so f–…”

Newton then covered her mouth after realizing what she said, before going on to thank everyone else involved in Westworld. She also wished her daughter Ripley a happy 18th birthday at the end of her speech.

This is Newton’s first Emmy. She was nominated for Westworld‘s first season last year, and was up for a Golden Globe. Newton also won a BAFTA Award in 2006 for Crash.

Newton’s character on Westworld is a robotic “host” who begins the series as a brothel madam, but later becomes a leader of hosts, hoping to break free of the titular theme park.

“It’s been like feeling an awakening, just through this enjoyment of plot and character,” Newton told PEOPLE last year about the show’s reception.

“I know this because when people approach me in the street normally, they say ‘Can I have a selfie with you?’ Most of the time they don’t know my name,” she continued. “Whereas, ever since the first episode of Westworld, people approach me with confidence, none of that shamed looking at their phones as they mumble ‘You’re famous, aren’t you?’”

Newton’s speech won praise from viewers at home.

“AND the first bleep of the night! Bless you, Thandie Newton,” one viewer wrote.

AND the first bleep of the night! Bless you, Thandie Newton. #Emmys2018 — Culturess (@CulturessFS) September 18, 2018

“Thandie Newton comes out guns blazing with a denial of god and a bleeped curse word and leaves with my heart,” another added.

Thandie Newton comes out guns blazing with a denial of god and a bleeped curse word and leaves with my heart. #Emmys — Nathaniel (@natpatleo) September 18, 2018

“Ok, 2nd Black person to win. Go Thandie Newton. And she cussed. I love it,” another Newton fan wrote.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images