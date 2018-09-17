‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kim Coates Celebrates 12 Emmy Nominations for ‘Godless’

Kim Coates, who starred as Alexander “Tig” Trager on Sons of Anarchy, celebrated Godless‘ 12 Emmy nominations before the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards begin.

70th anniversary at the Emmys .. thank cowgirl/boy westerns I’m not THAT old. 12 nominations for GODLESS. So beyond proud of Scott Frank and his / our entire team. Where’s my horse Ranger when I need him .. peace peeps. My limo awaits. Coates xo pic.twitter.com/SwzNAbmebm — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) September 17, 2018

He also included a photo of himself dressed to the nines with his Emmys invitation.

Coates appears in five episodes of Godless, a seven-episode Western miniseries starring Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, Jack O’Connell, Scott McNairy, Merritt Wever and Sam Waterson. Daniels stars as Frank Griffin, an outlaw chasing O’Connell’s Roy Goode, a former protege-turned-rival. Coates plays Ed Logan.

The series was written, directed and created by Scott Frank (Logan, Out of Sight), and was released by Netflix on Nov. 22. Frank was nominated for directing and writing for a Limited Series. Dockery, Wever and Daniels were nominated for their performances. The series already won the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for Carlos Rafael Rivera’s theme.

Godless is also one of the nominees for Outstanding Limited Series. The other shows in the field are The Assassination of Gianni Versaci: American Crime Story, The Alienist, Patrick Melrose and Genius: Picasso.

After the Emmy nominations were announced, Frank said his only goal with the project was to write a good western.

“To be honest, I just wanted to try writing a western,” the writer/director told Deadline. “It was really more ambitious then. It was a genre I hadn’t tried. I really enjoyed watching them. I had no idea, no story, nothing in mind, other than I just would really like to, at some point in my career, write a western. That was it.”

Frank also said the advantage of turning Godless into a miniseries instead of a movie was the opportunity to further explore the characters.

“You’re not so rushed in terms of character and telling individual stories and you don’t have to lean so hard on the concept so much as the people and that’s a luxury,” Frank told Deadline. “And you can just tell a bigger story, and I think there are lots of stories out there that fall between. They’re not movies and they’re not quite television series that could work really well in this model, in a limited model. I like it a lot actually.”

The Emmys start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.