Emmys 2017: Who Will Win?

The Emmy Awards are not usually known for its upset or surprises, however that could change this year since Game of Thrones is not in the running for any awards.
The big question of the night is who will take home the award for drama’s top prize for the first time in two years.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
This year there are many first-time nominated actors and actresses that have a very good shot of nabbing their first Emmy.
Below is our predictions for who will win the top prizes of the night.
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
The show that broke Modern Family‘s winning streak two years ago will most likely nab its third straight Emmy Award tonight.
HBO’s Veep is slated to end after its seventh season, which will air in 2018. The series has produced many Emmy wins over the years and tonight shouldn’t be any different.
Drama Series
This Is Us
The Crown
Westworld
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Leftovers
House of Cards
Stranger Things
Better Caul Saul
In a category filled with HBO and Netflix series, fans are hoping This Is Us pulls through for the first broadcast drama win in over 11 years.
The Crown is a close second to take home the prize. The series had a few surprising wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last Sunday.
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Big Little Lies was one of the most talked about series this year. The murder-mystery plot, female friendship and male power balance in the series delivered an overwhelming successful show.
Comedy Series: Actor and Supporting Actor
Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Although Jeffrey Tambor has the two most recent comedy-actor wins under his belt, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover is expected to take home this year’s award.
Glover is the show’s creator, executive producer, show-runner and star.
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Although Alec Baldwin is not a member of SNL‘s cast, he has appeared on the show as Donald Trump throughout the season.
If he were to win this category, his acceptance speech would be one for the books.
Drama Series: Actor and Supporting Actor
Actor in a Drama Series
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown will face off against his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia, but the former is predicted to win.
He is coming off of his 2016 The People v. O.J. Simpson Emmy win with another outstanding performance.
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
John Lithgow, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow’s work on The Crown will get him an Emmy win.
His take on Winston Churchill will make him the leader in this race and no amount of This Is Us tears will stop that.
Comedy Series: Actress and Supporting Actress
Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
This win will come as no surprise to many. Julia Louis-Dreyfus dominates this category each year for her role on Veep.
She has the most nominations of any actress in Emmys history, in addition to the most wins as well.
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon’s take on Hillary Clinton on SNL earned her a nomination and possibly an Emmy win tonight.
The actress plays many characters flawlessly on the series, making her a well-deserved winner.
Drama Series: Actress and Supporting Actress
Actress in a Drama Series
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Robin Wright, House of Cards
The Handmaid’s Tale walked away with three Emmys last week, including one from guest actress Alexis Bledel.
Despite her seven nominations, Elizabeth Moss has never won an Emmy before, but tonight will be her chance.
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
This is a tough category to determine because newcomers Chrissy Metz and Millie Bobby Brown delivered phenomenal performances in This Is Us and Stranger Things, respectively.
However, what’s new is not always what the Television Academy wants. Therefore, Thandie Newton will most likely walk away with the Emmy for her role in HBO’s Westworld.
