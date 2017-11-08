Emmys 2017: Who Will Win?

The Emmy Awards are not usually known for its upset or surprises, however that could change this year since Game of Thrones is not in the running for any awards.

The big question of the night is who will take home the award for drama’s top prize for the first time in two years.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This year there are many first-time nominated actors and actresses that have a very good shot of nabbing their first Emmy.

Below is our predictions for who will win the top prizes of the night.

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

The show that broke Modern Family‘s winning streak two years ago will most likely nab its third straight Emmy Award tonight.

HBO’s Veep is slated to end after its seventh season, which will air in 2018. The series has produced many Emmy wins over the years and tonight shouldn’t be any different.

Drama Series

This Is Us

The Crown

Westworld

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Leftovers

House of Cards

Stranger Things

Better Caul Saul

In a category filled with HBO and Netflix series, fans are hoping This Is Us pulls through for the first broadcast drama win in over 11 years.

The Crown is a close second to take home the prize. The series had a few surprising wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last Sunday.

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Big Little Lies was one of the most talked about series this year. The murder-mystery plot, female friendship and male power balance in the series delivered an overwhelming successful show.

Comedy Series: Actor and Supporting Actor

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Although Jeffrey Tambor has the two most recent comedy-actor wins under his belt, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover is expected to take home this year’s award.

Glover is the show’s creator, executive producer, show-runner and star.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Although Alec Baldwin is not a member of SNL‘s cast, he has appeared on the show as Donald Trump throughout the season.

If he were to win this category, his acceptance speech would be one for the books.

Drama Series: Actor and Supporting Actor

Actor in a Drama Series

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown will face off against his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia, but the former is predicted to win.

He is coming off of his 2016 The People v. O.J. Simpson Emmy win with another outstanding performance.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

John Lithgow, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow’s work on The Crown will get him an Emmy win.

His take on Winston Churchill will make him the leader in this race and no amount of This Is Us tears will stop that.

Comedy Series: Actress and Supporting Actress

Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

This win will come as no surprise to many. Julia Louis-Dreyfus dominates this category each year for her role on Veep.

She has the most nominations of any actress in Emmys history, in addition to the most wins as well.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon’s take on Hillary Clinton on SNL earned her a nomination and possibly an Emmy win tonight.

The actress plays many characters flawlessly on the series, making her a well-deserved winner.

Drama Series: Actress and Supporting Actress

Actress in a Drama Series

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Robin Wright, House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale walked away with three Emmys last week, including one from guest actress Alexis Bledel.

Despite her seven nominations, Elizabeth Moss has never won an Emmy before, but tonight will be her chance.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

This is a tough category to determine because newcomers Chrissy Metz and Millie Bobby Brown delivered phenomenal performances in This Is Us and Stranger Things, respectively.

However, what’s new is not always what the Television Academy wants. Therefore, Thandie Newton will most likely walk away with the Emmy for her role in HBO’s Westworld.

