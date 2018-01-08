Emma Stone, Meryl Streep Bringing Women’s Rights Activists to Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are shaping up to be a big night for activism this year. In addition to the hashtag “why we wear black” campaign, stars are showing their support by bringing activists as their guests to the award show.

According to a report by Page Six, the trend was inspired by the “Time’s Up” campaign, which represents hundreds of women in the entertainment industry standing up to sexual harassment and advocating better conditions and equal pay for women everywhere.

Emma Stone is demonstrating her commitment by making Billie Jean King her plus one at tonight’s award show. Stone portrayed King last year in Battle of the Sexes, though King has said some of the key details of her life story were misrepresented.

King is a lifelong activist for women’s rights. She founded the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Women’s Tennis Association and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative. On top of that, she won the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Susan Sarandon’s guest will be Rosa Clemente, and independent journalist and political organizer. Her work is focused on third party politics, rights of political prisoners in the U.S., and voter engagement among young people of color. She’s also an outspoken advocate for Puerto Rico’s right to become and independent nation.

Meryl Streep is bringing Ai-jen Poo to the Golden Globes. Poo is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign. Poo is a 2014 MacArthur fellow, and is listed as one of Fortune’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders. Streep has a lot to prove by bringing such a high profile guest. The embattled actress has been accuse of conspiring to cover up systemic sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood by many prominent women in the “me too” campaign.

Many other attendees will bring activist guests to the award show tonight. While it’s not the first time entertainers have used this platform to spread a message, it is the largest coordinated effort in award show history.