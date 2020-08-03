✖

The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Ed Glavin is expected to be among the staffers fired after WarnerMedia's investigation into the toxic workplace allegations against the show's production team. Glavin is facing some of the most egregious allegations, including sexual harassment claims. DeGeneres wrote an apology to her staff and voted to "correct the issues."

DeGeneres' apology, published in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, did not mention what will happen to specific employees. Two sources told THR that Glavin is expected to be fired. "Once he's out, it will be like a new day," one source said. The source added that DeGeneres was "shielded" from Glavin's handling or mishandling of staff. Other producers are expected to be fired as well.

On Thursday, DeGeneres noted that her show was supposed to be a "place of happiness," but that has changed. "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," DeGeneres wrote. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't." She said this will change and she is "committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

"We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion," WarnerMedia said in a statement to Variety Monday. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show."

Multiple former Ellen employees told BuzzFeed News on July 16 that there is a "toxic" workplace culture behind the scenes at the show. In the report, one former employee said Glavin reprimanded her for objecting to the phrase "spirit animal," asking for a raise and suggesting they train employees on diversity and inclusion. "He said that I was walking around looking resentful and angry," the former employee said.

In a later BuzzFeed News report published on Thursday, after DeGeneres' apology was issued, Glavin was among the producers accused of sexual harassment or misconduct. Five former employees told the outlet that Glavin rubbed their shoulders and back and put his hand around their waist. More employees said he had a "reputation for being handsy with women." Forty-seven former employees said Glavin oversaw the show with "intimidation and fear" daily.

Glavin did not comment on the sexual misconduct claim. He did join fellow executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly in a statement to BuzzFeed on July 16, taking responsibility for the "day to day" running of the show. "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us," the executive producers said.