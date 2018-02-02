Ellen DeGeneres Brought to Tears by Wife Portia de Rossi’s Birthday Gift

Ellen DeGeneres brings guests to tears daily with her generous gifts, but wife Portia de Rossi turned the tables on the host for her 60th birthday.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host’s birthday celebration continued as her wife of nine years surprised her on the program.

“It’s your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about,” de Rossi explained. “Not just now, but what you’ve always cared about. What you were influenced by and what has made you the amazing person that you are today. So, I combined that and questions when we first met like, ‘Who’s your idol?’ and ‘What would you do if you weren’t a talk show host?’ “

“So, I combined that with the fact that — literally guys, for like, the last two years, Ellen has said to me, ‘I feel like I’m not doing enough.’ Every day, almost. So, I put all that together and I got you this gift. So, let’s see it!” the 45-year-old introduced DeGeneres’ gift.

The program cut to a video voiced by di Rossi, talking about DeGeneres’ hero Dian Fossey and her dedication to animals. She said that her wife’s answer to the ‘idol’ question has always been Fossey and her love for wild gorillas.

“So, for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund,” de Rossi revealed. “Ellen, you will carry on Dian’s legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!”

The surprise brought DeGeneres to tears, and while she was practically stunned into silence, her wife revealed another massive facet of the gift.

“I have also set up a foundation in your name called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund,” she continued. “So, this is the first initiative for the fund that you can take this and do whatever you want with it. You’ve done amazing work for elephants and you can just continue and support whatever you want to do.”

DeGeneres took a moment to express gratitude for the gift and to gush over de Rossi’s thoughtfulness and love.

“It’s the best gift. I’ve always said — and when we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood’ — and, she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me. So, I love you.”

Aside from de Rossi’s heartfelt surprise, DeGeneres received a slew of other gifts during her birthday show, including a music video from Dax Shepard, flowers from Justin Timberlake and a “took 60 years to look this good” t-shirt from Kristen Bell.