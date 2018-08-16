Elizabeth Hurley-Led Series ‘The Royals’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at E!

The Royals won’t live to see a fifth season on E!

The Elizabeth Hurley-led drama series will not be returning for a new season, the first scripted series debuting in 2015.

“E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network’s first original scripted series,” a spokesperson for E! told Variety in a statement. “Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions.”

Season 4 of the series aired between March and May 2018. In same day viewing, the season averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and around 400,000 viewers per episode, down about 30 percent in the key demo from Season 3.

Sources told the outlet the series could continue at the cable network Pop, which is a joint venture between CBS Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment. However, the deal with Pop is not final as of yet, though it would make sense as Lionsgate Television co-produces the series with Universal Cable Productions.

Starring Hurley, The Royals followed a fictional modern day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another, and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown. The series also starred Max Brown, William Moseley, Jake Maskall, Tom Austen, Alexandra Park and Genevieve Gaunt.

Brian Robbins, Joe Davola and Shauna Phelan served as executive producers.

The cancellation also comes as series creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired from the series in December after allegations of sexual harassment during his time on One Tree Hill surfaced.

At the time, 25 cast and crew members of The Royals also called out Schwann’s behavior, saying in a letter that the showrunner engaged in “repeated unwanted sexual harassment of multiple female members of cast and crew.”

“We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals,” Lionsgate Television, which produces the show, told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.”

E! also recently canceled its only other scripted series The Arrangement after two seasons in late May.

The Arrangement was a breakout when it debuted in March 2017, averaging 1.3 million total viewers, ranking as the second biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women in 2017. Its ratings slipped in season 2 in the double digits, as did The Royals.