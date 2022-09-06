'Eastbound and Down' HBO Max Revival Debunked

A purported Eastbound and Down return at HBO Max, which sparked from a trailer online, has been debunked. On Tuesday, a video shared on Twitter by the @KennyPowers fan account — named for Danny McBride's character in the series — teased that something new from the outlandish comedy was on the way. "THE PITCH IS BACK," read a graphic in the clip, which also used some old footage from the show. At the end, the video teased "One more inning" would be coming in "2024."

Fans from all over got very excited about Eastbound and Down news, including some celebrities fans like Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, and actor Josiah Johnson. However, all of our excitement is for not, as Consequence has reported that the video is a fake. The outlet pointed out that there is currently no evidence that the show is returning, as co-creators McBride and Jody Hill are currently working on the third season of the newest HBO hit, The Righteous Gemstones. Notably, late actor Ben Best was also a co-creator of the series.

Is this is fake I'm going to be so fucking mad hahaha — fronz.eth (@FRONZ1LLA) September 6, 2022

Eastbound and Down stared McBride as Kenny Powers, a washed up MLB pitcher who was desperate to revive his career. The show ran for four seasons, from 2009 until 2013. After that, McBride and Hill created a new series, Vice Principals, which debuted in 2016 and only ran for two seasons, ending in 2017. McBride also starred in that series, pairing up with Walton Goggins, who won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the show.

The most recent show from McBride and Hill, The Righteous Gemstones, premiered in 2019 and has two seasons under its belt at the moment. The stars McBride as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest child of iconic mega-church pastor Dr. Eli Gemstone, played by John Goodman. Starring along side the pair, as Eli's other children, are Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine. Additional cast members included Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Skyler Gisondo. Goggins also appears in the recurring role of Baby Billy Freeman, brother of Eli's deceased wife, Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (played by country singer Jennifer Nettles).

While fans will not be getting a new Eastbound and Down season, the complete series is still available to stream on HBO Max. Subscribers can also watch both seasons of Vice Principals and the first two seasons of The Righteous Gemstones. Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones does not currently have an announced premiere date.