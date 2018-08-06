Dick Wolf Reveals Why ‘FBI’ Landed at CBS and Not NBC

Famed and prolific TV producer Dick Wolf is well known for his famous TV franchises at NBC, including both Law & Order and the Chicago universes — so why has his latest series, FBI, found its home with CBS instead?

Wolf explained the reason for the network move at the show’s Television Critics Association session on Sunday, The Wrap reports.

“There was no more beachfront real estate at NBC,” Wolf said. “[NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt] agreed, and basically we came up with a formula where I think it will be a profitable venture for both studios.”

The new drama series is a co-production between Universal Television and CBS Television Studios.

Since the show was ordered straight-to-series by CBS last year, it has undergone several changes in front of the camera and behind the scenes. In the show’s second episode, actress Sela Ward will replace Connie Nielsen as one of the show’s leads, while Greg Plageman will take over as showrunner, replacing Craig Turk.

“Craig Turk was one of the best guys I’ve ever worked with,” Wolf said, pointing out the differences between a serialized drama (Turk previously worked on The Good Wife) and his standalone procedurals. “This is a totally different animal.”

Also included in the cast is former Law & Order alum Jeremy Sisto, who will portray a Special Agent in Charge experienced enough to lead a team but young and energetic enough to remain in the field. His character is also described as the “good glue” that holds the office together.

Sisto previously starred in the last three seasons of the flagship Law & Order as Cyrus Lupo before going on to several short-lived series.

FBI will dive deep into the New York office of the FBI and will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, starting on Sept. 25. It will fall between two of CBS’ popular veteran series, NCIS and NCIS New Orleans.