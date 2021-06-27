Canceled Comedy Central Show's Star Still Hoping for Revival

✖

Comedy Central has recently been shaking up its handling of live-action programming, shifting some of its projects to HBO Max as they focus on more animated shows. However, one show that the network axed before this move became commonplace was Detroiters. Detroiters ran for two seasons on the network, totaling just 20 episodes that aired between February 2017 and August 2018. However, it's gained a bit of a cult following, thanks to the comedic talents of stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson.

Robinson's stardom has grown since Detroiters, thanks to his Netflix sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. And Richardson's acting roles in Veep, Good Boys and Promising Young Woman, among others, have made him one of the busiest acts in comedy today. With the duo's success bigger than ever, Detroiters fans have hoped a return to the canceled Comedy Central series was in the cards. In an interview ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh, Richardson confirmed that he, too, wants to revive the show. In fact, he still texts with Robinson and fellow co-creators Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly about random ideas for episodes.

"A hundred percent, we'd want to go back (to Detroiters)," Richardson said. "I love Detroiters so much, and there was so much more that we want to do with it. So we've gotten ... I think it got clipped off the tree before it was fully, fully bare. I love and I am very proud of those first two seasons, but I'm also curious to what we would have done had we done more, and we still want to do more."

The actor, 37, added, "We text each other, the creators, me, Tim, Joe [Kelly], and Zach [Kanin], we text each other plot points, pitches still. Even if it's just for us to laugh about, we'll like text out ... [I don't want to] give those away, because who knows if we do come back, I don't want to burn a hilarious thing. We'll send it back and then we'll just start to stockpile and it kind of just snowballs and we come up with these episodes. So if we got the chance to do it again, we a hundred percent would love it."

In the meantime, Richardson can be heard on multiple programs, voicing roles in HouseBroken, The Fungies, M.O.D.O.K., Woke, Hoops and Bojack Horseman. He also has two live-action movies out this summer, Amazon's The Tomorrow War (out July 2) and the just-released horror-comedy Werewolves Within. Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which will also feature Richardson, will stream on Netflix starting on July 6.