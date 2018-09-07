Kiefer Sutherland Addresses Fans Directly as ‘Designated Survivor’ Gets Resuscitated by Netflix

Kiefer Sutherland has directly addressed fans of Designated Survivor, thinking them for helping to get the show resuscitated by Netflix.

As has been reported, the political-drama was cancelled by ABC after two seasons, but was recently picked up by the streaming giant for a 10-episode third season.

“We are so excited that Designated Survivor is coming back for the third season, largely in-part because fans of the show really petitioned for its return,” Sutherland said in his message posted to Twitter.

At this time there is no word on whether or not this will be the final season of Designated Survivor, but if the third season does well for Netflix they could be inclined to go further with it.

Following the announcement of the show’s revival, many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the new season.

“Netflix has done the right thing and picked up Designated Survivor for a third season,” one person tweeted. “All is well with the world.”

“This is awesome news. I was so disappointed the network got rid of Designated Survivor. So glad Netflix picked up the show,” another fan gushed. “Congrats to [Kiefer Sutherland], the rest of the cast, writers, and producers. So excited for the 3rd season.”

While specific details on the direction of the third season have not been divulged — aside from the speculation that President Kirkman will be campaigning for re-election — the majority of the cast members are expected to return.

It has also been revealed that Neal Baer will be assuming showrunner responsibilities.

At this time, there is no announced premiere date for season three of Designated Survivor, but the first two seasons are expect to land on Netflix sometime in the fall with the third season likely to follow in 2019.