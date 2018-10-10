'Days of Our Lives' Star Peggy McCay Dead at 90

Days of Our Lives actress Peggy McCay has died at the of 90. McCay, who starred as Caroline Brady on Days of Our Lives for more than 30 years, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, according to TVLine.

McCay's co-stars confirmed the news, with Deidre Hall paying tribute to the late Emmy-winning actress in a Facebook post.

"Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us," Hall wrote. "She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper! I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought that hard for all her causes. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being Caroline!"

Stephen Nichols, who played Steve "Patch" Johnson on the NBC soap opera, mourned McCay's loss on Instagram with a touching post.

"Well Peggy, this is unexpected. The last time I saw you, you talked about how eager you were to get back to work. You said it with such conviction and longing," he wrote. "Don't worry, you gave the world plenty. Gave your audiences inspired performances and your fellow actors your strength and inspiration and absolute love of the work. I will miss you sweet, Peggy. I am so grateful for the time I had with you. Sending love to your loved ones. Rest In Peace. #days #mamabradyforever."

Sal Stowers, who portrays Lani Pierce on the daytime soap, took to Twitter to remember McCay, calling her presence "truly special to be around."

Peggy McCay was such a beautiful and tender woman. Her Presence was truly special to be around. Very honored to have shared precious time with her. Fly with the angels Ms. McCay. ❤️🌹🙏🏽 #PeggyMcCay pic.twitter.com/HuiuT6mTMT — Sal Stowers (@SalStowers) October 10, 2018

Along with starring in Days, which she joined in 1983, McCay's other credits include Gunsmoke, Cold Case, L.A. Law, Cagney & Lacey, The Jeffersons, The Waltons and Bonanza. She earned a a primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Trials of Rosie O'Neill. McCay also earned four Daytime Emmys nominations during her time on Days of Our Lives.

News of McCay's passing comes just weeks after the death of Frank Parker, who portrayed her on-screen husband Shawn Brady. Parker died at the age of 79 from complications of Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Days of Our Lives, now in its 54th season, airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.