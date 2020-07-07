'Days of Our Lives' Fans Can't Believe Kristian Alfonso Has Quit Nearly 4 Decades After Her Debut
A shocker was sent through the soap opera community on Monday when Kristian Alfonso announced that she would not be continuing on with the show after 37 years on set. Her decision comes as the show halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic and will not resume until September, as Alfonso mentioned in her goodbye message.
On Instagram, Alfonso shared her farewell by thanking NBC and the late Betty Corday for taking a chance on her “many years ago.” She said the show has been a “vital” part of her life and gave praise to the hardworking crew, “I feel blessed and honored.” She apparently filmed her final episode a few months ago before the show had to shut down production. She concluded her goodbye by writing, “I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!” On Days of Lives, Alfonso played the role of Hope Williams Brady from 1983 until her final episode. The 56-year-old previously was a successful figure skater at the junior level, winning gold at the Junior Olympic Figure Skating Championships before an injury derailed her career and led to her into modeling and eventually acting.
With her surprise departure, fans of the show were left stunned when they learned of the news. Here is a look at some of the most notable fan reactions to the now former Days of Lives star.
I want to know why she is leaving. I want the truth. #KristianAlfonso @nbcdays— Dean_Morgan (@SoapStud79) July 7, 2020
😢So sad to see you leave Days. Wishing you the best ❤️— Joan (@joandm29) July 7, 2020
@kristianalfonso what can I say. my heart is 💔 and Iam 😢😭. You have always been the reason I watch , you are a class act & your shoes will NOT be filled thank you for all your years as Hope. I wish you ☮️, Joy, ♥️, & happiness— storylines for Bo and Hope Brady (@MicheleElizab16) July 7, 2020
& hopefully one day we will see you again
@kristianalfonso you had to sell so many campy stories, and they are milestones in my life. I’ve always loved your work, and I hope the next chapter doesn’t involve cages/bats of acid/plantations. Best of luck to you. pic.twitter.com/NqajfvIV03— Lin Humphrey, Ph.D. (@LinHumphrey) July 7, 2020
If Kristian Alfonso is leaving then Days might as well call it quits. All the actors are aged and it just seems like the perfect time to let it end— GDickson (@GDickso78200668) July 7, 2020
Wishing you the best on your next chapter! Thank you so much for gracing my tv screen for all these years, and being such a class act. I’m truly Going to miss Hope. ❤️— Justin Hunter (@real_jhunter) July 7, 2020
@kristianalfonso I just saw the news that you have left "Days". I hate it! At least w/ all the turmoil in the world, we can count on our soaps 2B stable. I just wanted 2 say "thank you" 4 entertaining me all these years & all the best 4 your future. Whatever that turns out 2B.— April Hunter (@Cheekygrrl) July 7, 2020