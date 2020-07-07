'Days of Our Lives' Fans Can't Believe Kristian Alfonso Has Quit Nearly 4 Decades After Her Debut

A shocker was sent through the soap opera community on Monday when Kristian Alfonso announced that she would not be continuing on with the show after 37 years on set. Her decision comes as the show halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic and will not resume until September, as Alfonso mentioned in her goodbye message.

On Instagram, Alfonso shared her farewell by thanking NBC and the late Betty Corday for taking a chance on her “many years ago.” She said the show has been a “vital” part of her life and gave praise to the hardworking crew, “I feel blessed and honored.” She apparently filmed her final episode a few months ago before the show had to shut down production. She concluded her goodbye by writing, “I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!” On Days of Lives, Alfonso played the role of Hope Williams Brady from 1983 until her final episode. The 56-year-old previously was a successful figure skater at the junior level, winning gold at the Junior Olympic Figure Skating Championships before an injury derailed her career and led to her into modeling and eventually acting.

With her surprise departure, fans of the show were left stunned when they learned of the news. Here is a look at some of the most notable fan reactions to the now former Days of Lives star.