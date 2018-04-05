‘Criminal Minds’: A Hostage Situation Puts [Spoiler] in Danger

One of the BAU member’s family members found themselves in grave danger during Wednesday’s all new Criminal Minds.

The case of the week brought the Behavioral Analysis Unit to take charge of a hostage situation at a law firm where Matt Simmons’ wife Kristy (Kelly Frye) works.

At the beginning of the episode, Kristy and Matt (Daniel Henney) bond at home as Matt refuses to get a new phone as he is a creature of habit despite his wife buying him a brand new one.

Dressed as maintenance workers, with another one pretending to be someone waiting for an appointment, the criminals sneak into the law firm and take control of the offices, planting explosives on the offices of the American Legal Defense Counsel, when the team is briefed, Matt reveals that is where Kristy has been working.

Nervous for his wife, Matt tries to go into the field on his own, but the Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Prentiss (Paget Brewster) tell him working together is the best option.

At the law offices, Kristy sees as one of the captors beats up her coworker after he lies about having a phone in the office. The team finds out the unsubs have sealed the doors to the offices with explosives.

As the team scrambled to figure out the unsub’s motives, Kristy quietly conspires with a coworker to find a way to open the security feeds for the FBI, but one of the captors grabs her coworker and tells her to speak on his behalf during negotiations with police, when she refuses he shoots and kills her as Kristy and the rest of the office see.

Tara (Aisha Tyler) gets in contact with the unsub and he demands that a man named Leonard Haglin be released from prison, or a hostage will be killed every 15 minutes. The team finds Haglin was the former leader of a hate group called the Horsemen.

As Rossi questions Haglin, who refuses to snitch on his comrades, Kristy goes for the new phone she bought for Matt and uses it to call 9-1-1, getting in contact with Matt. Matt starts to get emotional as the unsub kills another hostage.

With time running out, Kristy manages to do a video call with Matt and the BAU and plants the phone on the office, with images the team identifies the three unsays, which includes Haglin’s illegitimate son.

The hostages start to get restless, which leads the unsub to find the phone. When the captor starts to hurt someone else for planting the phone, Kristy admits it was her. The unsub grabs Kristy and sets her up in front of the camera before he aims to shoot.

With the help of Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Kristy manages to talk and distract the unsubs as Matt rushed to the building to save his wife. Matt gets into a standoff with the unsubs and overpowers them just before the leader can blow up the law offices.

