‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Joins ‘American Horror Story’

Co-creator of American Horror Story on FX Ryan Murphy announced the latest addition to the upcoming season’s cast by debuting a post on Instagram that revealed Colton Haynes, previously seen in Arrow and Teen Wolf, would be joining the horror series.

Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Announcing breaking news on social media isn’t a new trend, but with something as major as the addition of a cast member, press releases are normally distributed or posts are made on Facebook, as they’re more text-based and allow more room for details to be added. Murphy, however, is continuing to prove that you can never expect what his next move will be.

Little is known about exactly what type of story the next season of the popular FX show will be, other than it will be politically-themed and the events of the season will begin on the night of the 2016 election. Additionally, the show plans to use footage from both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton rallies to weave into its narrative.

Haynes joins previously announced cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

Whether it be due to the enjoyment of the collaborative process or possibly the financial rewards, the Murphy-led show regularly features the same actors who appear in one season after the next. With each season focusing on a different storyline and set of characters, it allows performers to participate in the show regularly and explore many different roles.

Many members of the American Horror Story cast also went on star in American Crime Story, whose first season focused on the O.J. Simpson trial and whose next season will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace.

While on Arrow, Haynes played a street thug who admired the vigilante Green Arrow, attempting to mimic his idol by seeking his own brand of street justice. The character gained enough popularity to become a series regular for Season 2, but exited the show after Season 3, becoming just a guest star throughout Season 4. The actor also had a small role in the second season of Scream Queens, another show co-created by Ryan Murphy.

American Horror Story debuted in 2011 and has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, primarily for the work done by the cast. Jessica Lange’s performances on the series earned her two Emmy Awards, Lady Gaga has earned a Golden Globe Award and Kathy Bates has earned an Emmy Award.

The seventh season of American Horror Story is set to premiere in September.