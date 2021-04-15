'Cobra Kai': 'Legacies' Star Speaks out on Casting Rumors

✖

Legacies star Leo Howard is shutting down rumors that he'll be starring in the next season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. On Instagram Live, Howard revealed that he "would love ot be on the show" but due to his busy filming schedule, he's working on other commitments. "I love to work and I love the show. I'm just friends with a couple [of] people that circulate in that group," he said.

He went on to explain that he was actually busy in Atlanta filming Season 4 of Legacies for the CW. However, he's still open to taking any other jobs, should something come his way –– so there may still be hope that the two will cross paths one day. In the meantime, he adds that it's been "quite fun" filming the upcoming installment. "I enjoy it, it's a good group of people, and I like it out here," he said.

Howard portrays Ethan, a student at Mystic Falls High School and son of Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich), in the fantasy series. He joined the show in Season 2 as a recurring guest character but was recently upped to series regular in September 2020. Legacies serves as a spinoff to The Originals, another show stemming from The Vampire Diaries series. Danielle Rose Russell is featured as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of powerful powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She, along with her friends, attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where other supernatural kids learn to hone their skills.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals) serve as executive producers.

Howard's previous credits include a spot on Santa Clarita Diet as Sven and Why Women Kill. In the latter series, he played Tommy Harte a "handsome teenager" with a major crush on the main character Simone Grove (Lucy Liu). He's repped by Randy James Management and Paradigm.

It's not entirely clear what Cobra Kai writers have in store for its Season 4, but co-creator Jon Hurwitz teases the team has some hilarity in store for the upcoming chapter. "We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh," Hurwitz wrote on Twitter. "Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances."