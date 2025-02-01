Classic TV Star and Voice Behind ‘He-Man’ Dies: John Erwin Was 88

John Erwin, best known for the voice of He-Man, has died. TMZ reports that the 88-year-old passed away from natural causes on Dec. 20, 2024 at his California home, his reps say. Born on Dec. 5, 1936, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he made his onscreen debut in the TV show Citizen Soldier in 1956, portraying various roles. He appeared in 22 episodes of the Clint Eastwood-led Western Rawhide from 1959 to 1965 before landing the role of Reggie Mantle in the animated series Archie’s Funhouse, based on the Archie Comics, in 1968.

Erwin reprised the role of Reggie for The Archie Show in 1968 and The Archie Comedy Hour in 1969, as well as Archie and His New Pals, Archie’s TV Funnies, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, U.S. Of Archie, The New Archie/Sabrina Hour, and Archie’s Bang-Shang Lalapalooza Show throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1983, Erin landed the role of He-Man in the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel’s beloved toy line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

He would provide the voice of He-Man in numerous projects in the ‘80s and also reprised the role for an episode of Family Guy in 2005, which would be his final role. Some of Erwin’s other credits include Malcolm & Eddie, Babe, Spacecats, Back to the Future Part II, and Everybody’s All-American. His final on-screen live-action role was as an announcer in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie in 1999. Along with his film and TV work, John Erwin also did much advertising work, providing the voice of Morris the Cat for 9Lives cat food commercials.

Melendy Britt, who voiced She-Ra on the animated series She-Ra: Princess of Power and worked with Erwin often since it was set in the He-Man universe, told TMZ, “It’s hard to accept he is gone. Aside from being a creative, beautiful human being and a loyal friend, for 40 years, we shared our affection, portraying twin brother and sister in the He-Man and She-Ra animation series.”

Alan Oppenheimer, who starred as the villain Skeletor on He-Man, said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, “Working with John Erwin was a ballad of irreverence, professionalism and surprise. He was a series actor, writer, performer of commercials, musician, painter, and an all-around lovely gentleman, an indelible addition to my life.” Added Britt, “For 40 years, John Erwin was not only my brother onscreen, he was my friend.”