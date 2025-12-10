Chief ABC News Correspondent Exits for CBS News

Matt Gutman is leaving his role as ABC News’ chief national correspondent for a new position at CBS News.

Gutman, who first joined ABC News in 2008 as a radio correspondent, will begin his role as CBS News chief correspondent on Jan. 5, 2026, the network announced Tuesday.

Matt Gutman at the 19th Annual Stand Up for Heroes held at David Geffen Hall at The Lincoln Center on November 10, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)

In this new position, Gutman will report for CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News while also contributing to 60 Minutes and serving as the lead correspondent for 48 Hours. He will also be a substitute anchor as needed.

“Matt Gutman goes there. He brings the audience along with him to whatever story he is covering, and he approaches his work with the qualities we look for in all our journalists: fearlessness, energy and relentlessness,” Bari Weiss, CBS News editor-in-chief, said in a statement announcing Gutman’s hiring. “I cannot wait for him to get started.”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Matt Gutman speaks during the National Geographic Panel segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I have worked with Matt for decades and I have seen his innate ability to take viewers into a story,” added Tom Cibrowski, president of CBS News. “Whether he’s on the frontlines of a conflict, or the scene of a rescue mission, he has the power to connect with people in a way that informs and engages. He has a sharp news sense, an acute ability to deliver immersive storytelling, and a deep appreciation of history that will be an asset to all of us.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CBS, a network with TV news’ most storied past, and most exciting future,” Gutman shared Tuesday in a statement. “With Bari and Tom at the helm our mission is to tell the most important news stories and bring our audience along with us to places they wouldn’t otherwise be able to go, to give a voice to those who might otherwise not be heard, and to tell it straight.”