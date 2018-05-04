‘Chicago Fire’: What Brings Renee Back Into Severide’s Life

Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire saw the highly anticipated return of Renee Royce (Sarah Shahi). It was her first appearance on the show in five years. What brought her back from Spain? It turns out she needs the help of ex-boyfriend Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Renee was last seen on the show in the 2013 episode “Prove It,” way back during season two. She broke up with Severide after he declined to go to Spain with her. During “The Unrivaled Standard,” Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) told Severide’s current girlfriend, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) she has nothing to worry about because Renee and Severide had a “clean” split. Renee told Severide she was pregnant with his son, but he learned she was lying and “that was finally it,” according to Dawson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since she left Chicago, Renee has raised her son as a single mom. After her time in Spain, she lived in New York. Now, she is back in the Windy City, where she has decided to be the lead attorney in a pro bono case.

The case involves the Chicago Fire Department and a fire at an oil refinery. Renee wants Severide to be a witness and sway the jury. Severide is apprehensive, but when she tells him two firefighters were hurt, he agrees to take a look at the case. If he thinks he does not have the time, he can say no.

“I know I have zero right to ask after… after what happened before, but I could really use some help, and I trust your expertise,” Renee said.

Later, Severide agrees to take a look at all the documents, but it looks like there might be some ulterior motives. Renee brought her son to the fire station, possibly to show Severide how much she has changed. She wants to make amends for the way their relationship ended.

A fire at a garage interrupts them, but Renee will be back. Actress Sarah Shahi is signed on for two more episodes, which will make up the two-hour finale.

The two-hour season finale of Chicago Fire airs on Thursday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET. In “One for the Ages/The Grand Gesture,” Kidd will become increasingly worried about Renee spending so much time with Severide. In the second half, Kidd will continue to find it hard to get free time with her boyfriend.

Fans at home were also skeptical of Renee’s return. Considering the chemistry and sparks that flew between Kidd and Severide before, it was disappointing to some to see Renee get in their way.

After what happened before like you lying about him being the father of your baby? #ChicagoFire — Lyndsay (@Bushssqu) May 4, 2018

Fans also praised Severide because he is clearly not having what Renee is serving.

Severide isn’t having any of Renee… damn he’s salty. I mean he has a right to be but damn #chicagofire — #DawseyStrong1.3❤️ (@ChiFiSUPERFAN) May 4, 2018



Oh that’s right, #Renee LIED and said she was carrying #Severides kid, except his BFF did the math and BAM 💥 #ChicagoFire — Lauren 🛵 (@HealHelpHustle) May 4, 2018

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC