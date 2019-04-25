‘Chicago Fire’ Tense Gunman Episode Leaves Fans Breathless

Chicago Fire‘s power outage episode featured a terrifying twist that left viewers terrified.

The NBC firefighter drama returned after a long hiatus with “Until the Weather Breaks,” an episode which took place mostly at the firehouse during a stormy night, but that still featured plenty of action and drama.

The team appeared to settle for a slow night after an earlier call during a thunderstorm, when the power at the station began to glitch, sending the firefighters into a fight with the possibility of missing the latest episode of Dateline.

As the crew waited for a maintenance team to take a look at the problem, Hermann (David Eigenberg) and some of the other firefighters returned from a call where gunshots had been reported in the surrounding area. However, they did had not seen anything weird while they were there. Without them knowing, a child had snuck into the rig and taken a ride with them back to the station.

Later in the episode, a man who called himself John Garrett (David Fumero) arrived at the station claiming to be a firefighter from out of town seeking shelter after his car stalled in the middle of the road.

However, the man’s shady intentions were revealed after viewers could see a gun hidden on his back.

After the crew finds the child roaming around the station, they notice he seems too terrified to speak, so they put him in the sleeping quarters for him to rest while they attempt to find his family. Unbeknownst to them, John is searching for the little boy, seemingly to kill him.

Once the power comes back to the station, the firefighters settle to watch TV when a report on the evening news reveal a double homicide happened near their latest call and the shooter is still at large. The report is enough of a clue for them to realize the man’s true intentions, as the child one again disappears.

Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) finds the boy just as the killer reaches the room and she shields the boy to safety when she signals to the rest of the squad of the man’s whereabouts. After the firefighters corner the killer, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and the rest of the team apprehend him and get to the authorities.

At the end of the episode Brett (Kara Killmer) ensures the child is taken safely back to his family, with fans delighting the tense episode led to a happy ending.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.