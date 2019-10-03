‘Chicago Fire’ Struggles to Replace Otis After Tragic Death

Chicago Fire‘s characters struggled to move on after the death of one of their own during tonight’s new episode. The hour saw as the different firefighters of Firehouse 51 coped with the massive loss, amid high-stakes rescue missions and big moves.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 2: “A Real Shot in the Arm”

The episode kicked off with Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) showing off the apartment he shared with Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) before his death, and struggling with the memories when he was asked why he was giving up his lease.

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) then discuss how the house has not recruited a replacement for the beloved firefighter three months after his death. Severide says it will be hard to replace their beloved friend, as they walked by the memorial erected in his name.

Fans of the NBC firefighter drama were feeling the loss of the beloved Otis and expressed how much they missed him throughout the episode.

Missing Otis though but he’d be proud of Kidd 👍🚒🔥 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/zu2KPpEGYX — wiselatina💜🐬🐈🎶🐋 (@Wiselatina626) October 3, 2019

Casey we just lost Otis I’m really not up for loosing you too #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/YUk4dBA6rC — Luv Wins ✊🏾 Resist 🌊🌊🌊 (@luvwinsresist) October 3, 2019

The team is then lunged into action to try and save a man who is hanging from a tall building. New firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) rushes into action and starts climbing the balconies, with some saying his moves were reckless.

However, Casey (Jesse Spencer) appeared to be impressed, while fans also chimed in on the new character.

I like Gallo way more than I like Collins! #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/EFffZLBroW — Paige (@paigeprivee) October 3, 2019

Casey and Severide watching Gallo like what is he doing? 🤣 Severide might have competition being wild. #ChicagoFire @NBCChicagoFire — Katelynn Clark 💜🐥, 🌆| Jimtober| Dear My Chen 🍂 (@Katelynn24Clark) October 3, 2019

Casey, Severide and Gallo successfully save the man, and are safe despite the risky rescue mission. Back at the fire station, Casey tells Boden (Eamonn Walker) he was considering Gallo as a possible replacement for Otis. Boden did not agree to that choice. He said that his “daredevil” attitude is not a good fit, given they just buried one of their own. He orders Casey to find someone else.

Mouch (Christian Stolte) gets a surprise visit from Cruz’s girlfriend who says she is concerned with how he is dealing with his best friend’s death. He advises her all she can do is be there because all of them will handle the loss differently.

Severide and Casey meet with Gallo at Molly’s and agree he would be a perfect fit for the firehouse. They leave his file on Boden’s desk in an attempt to convince him to change his mind. Severide also advocates for Gallo but Boden says the young firefighter will not work at the station for as long as he is in charge.

After admitting he is done with experiencing loss in his team, Severide reminds Boden he took a chance on him when he was reckless. The words inspire Boden to give Gallo a shot and asks him to join the firehouse. Gallo acknowledges Otis’ loss and pledges to honor him with his work with the crew when he accepts the position.

Elsewhere, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) had her first shift at her new firehouse but decides she is not happy there. She makes the decision to head back to Chicago at the end of the heartfelt episode, ending her engagement with the chaplain.

What do you think of the show’s newest firefighter? Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.