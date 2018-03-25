‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Star Jesse Spencer Honors ‘Beautiful’ DuShon Monique Brown

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer paid tribute to his “beautiful” co-star DuShon Monique Brown, who died on Friday at age 49.

“Our beautiful Dushon Monique Brown passed away on Friday. You will be sorely missed by your family and ourselves. Thanks for all the great laughs we had. Love,” Spencer wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our beautiful Dushon Monique Brown passed away on Friday. You will be sorely missed by your family and ourselves. Thanks for all the great laughs we had. Love 🙏🏻 https://t.co/As3qkLnclg — Jesse Spencer (@Jesse_Spencer) March 24, 2018

The actor also included a link to a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her family. It was set up by actor Yuri Sardarov, better known to fans as Otis on the show. The fund has raised $5,250 from 93 donations in just seven hours. Some of the largest donations came from members of the Chicago Fire crew.

This is a gofundme page for DuShon Brown, our beloved Connie. Please follow the link. https://t.co/IeCwXBUuQc — Yuri Sardarov (@yursar) March 24, 2018

“We are shocked, and will miss her immensely. She is survived by her daughter, and fiancé,” reads the GoFundMe page. “Despite her visibility and involvement in a television show, DuShon was not a salaried actor. She had a full time job as a Chicago Public School’s counselor. Please join us in offering DuShon and family support during this very difficult time. Your generosity will help fund the cost of funeral arrangements and other financial burdens that her family must shoulder.”

Brown played Connie, Chief Boden’s assistant, on Chicago Fire. She died Friday afternoon at St. James Olympia Field Hospital and while the cause of death has not been confirmed, TMZ reports it was related to a “cardiac episode.”

Since her death, fans and co-stars have paid tribute to her life.

“Bowing my head to a great woman, mother & beloved Chicago Fire cast member …[Brown] well known & loved as Connie on Chicago Fire…our house will never be the same,” Melissa Ponzio, who plays Donna Robbins, wrote.

“Very sad to hear about DuShon’s passing yesterday. I’m grateful we got to work with her and so happy she got to make millions of people smile. She will be greatly missed,” showrunner Derek Haas added.

Very sad to hear about DuShon’s passing yesterday. I’m grateful we got to work with her and so happy she got to make millions of people smile. She will be greatly missed. — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) March 24, 2018

Chicago Fire executive producer Dick Wolf immediately sent out a statement after Brown’s death.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Wolf said. “Our thought and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

“We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul,” Robert Schroeder, Brown’s talent manager at Grossman & Jack Talent in Chicago, said in a statement. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and she will be greatly missed.”

Brown was a long-time stage actor in Chicago. She also took occasional roles in TV series, appearing in episodes of Shameless, Empire, Boss and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

She appeared in 55 episodes of Chicago Fire, beginning in the first season. Her most recent appearance came in Thursday’s two-hour special episode.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC