‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Furious Over Monica Raymund’s Exit and ‘Bad Ending for Dawsey’

Chicago Fire fans are furious over Monica Raymund’s exit from the show, as well as the “bad ending” for her character, Gabriela Dawson.

Good luck. It was such a bad ending for Dawson/Dawsey — ann (@hai02lin) May 15, 2018

Raymund announced her exit from the show in a Twitter post, writing, “It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

Many of her fans have taken to social media to lament her leaving the show, with one fan commenting, “Wish they could have done that ending better for the loyal fans.”

the way they ended things for dawson was so sad and hurtful, and unfortunately there is no chicago fire without gabriela dawson. i can’t to see what’s next for you! good luck on your next journey! lots of love ♥️ — marina ✨ (@sadandbraziliam) May 15, 2018

“It wasn’t the best ending for a character or relationship but anyways, I’m just so glad you’re happy, that’s all that matters, thank you for this 6 years of laughs and tears, your passion for this tv show was unbelievable, once again, THANKS MONICA,” said another fan.

I thought it was just a rumor 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️.. whyyyy @WolfFilms .. once again we let go a great actor uggg #IamSoDone #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/S2nnwj1GUX — melba gynes (@melbamesha) May 15, 2018

“We know as fans that this was probably one of the hardest decisions you’ve made as a actress. I wish you got a better ending as you deserved to but I can’t wait to see you succeed more in the future. I will always be a fan of you Monica, lots of love,” someone else wrote.

As much as I’m broken with the news as you were ine of my faves I will still accept your choice..Thanks so much for everything.. For being an amazing actress, a wonderful and loveable women I will surely miss Dawson and your amazing work love you always Moni xxx — Dawsey😍🚒👩🏼‍🚒🔥 (@Miss_You_Cory) May 15, 2018

“So upset that you’re leaving! But thank you so much for being the great badass gabby Dawson into my life. She has helped me through so much, so many hard times. I hope you know how much you and gabby mean to so many wonderful people,” added one final fan.