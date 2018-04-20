TV Shows

‘Chicago Fire’: Did Cordova Really Steal Cash from Drug Dealers?

In Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, ‘Where I Want to Be,’ the Firehouse 51 team had to stop a […]

By

In Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, “Where I Want to Be,” the Firehouse 51 team had to stop a fire at a home belonging to a Mexican drug lord, so there was a bunch of cash lying around on the scene. Some of the money went missing, so Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) instantly suspected Jake Cordova (Damon Dayoub), even as Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) thought about giving him a permanent position.

But in the end, it turned out that Cordova was innocent.

The episode got off to a fiery start, as the team tried to save the people still inside. Cordova did not help himself by going off by himself to check something he thought he saw.

After the fire, the team learned that $100,000 went missing at the scene. Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) decided to take up the case herself, asking Marlena (Tanya Alina Galvan) if she can help. Marlena told Gabby that someone tried to kill her during the fire. She could not recognize the man, but said he was carrying something and wore a big heavy coat. Gabby vowed to find the man.

Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) stopped by to help in the investigation. During one chat with Casey, Tony insinuates that a firefighter might be involved in the missing cast.

Later at the bar, Casey confronts Cordova about it, but the new guy denied it and Gabby was not happy with Casey for accusing him.

During a meeting with Boden and Casey, Casey apologized. Then, Cordova explained why he was separated from the rest of the team. He thought he saw another person, but he could not find this “ghost” after searching. He was supposed to be with Kidd, but he tried too hard to make an impression. Cordova insisted that he did not take the money. The description of the “ghost” matches the one Dawson got from the victim.

Even after Cordova gave his side of the story, fans insisted that he must be guilty.

Surprisingly, Cordova told Brian “Otis” Zvonevek (Yuri Sardarov) he is rooting for him to get the clearance to come back. But then, Otis told Casey he would step aside if he didn’t get approved to return.

Later, the team looks over the floor plan of the cartel’s house. They see there could be a hidden door where Cordova’s “ghost” could have gone. When they go back to the house, they pull back a bookcase, where they find the man Cordova thought he saw. The man falls over, possibly dead.

The idea that Cordova was telling the truth shocked fans at home.

Since Cordova did not do it, Casey let him know that if Otis cannot come back, he will definitely recommend Cordova stay on. However, Cordova later shows up to Casey and Dawson’s home to turn down the offer. He’s realized that he has always been trouble for the firehouse.

Cordova was brought in during the March 29 episode “The One That Matters” as a floater to stand in for Otis. While Otis is recovering from the gunshot would to the neck he suffered in “Looking for a Lifeline/The Chance to Forgive,” the team has had to put up with him. Meanwhile, Otis has a desk job at the firehouse and has become increasingly anxious about getting back in the field.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

