‘Chicago Fire’: What Brings Bria Back Into Dawson’s Life

Bria returned to Chicago Fire during Thursday’s all new episode, sending Dawson into panic mode.

As Firehouse 51 welcomed back Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) to the team after recovering from his neck injury, Dawson (Monica Raymund) receives a distressing text from Bria (Quinn Cooke).

“You should call her,” Casey (Jesse Spencer) says to his wife.

“She’s not picking up,” Dawson responds.

Casey tells her to take a step back before panicking until she actually finds out what’s going on.

“Its just with everything she’s been through…” Dawson says.

“Let’s not forget she’s a teenage girl,” Casey reassures her. “Exactly,” Dawson responds.

After a few unreturned calls Brett (Kara Killmer) and Dawson decide to stop by Bria’s house to check on her but before they can leave her father shows up with news.

“I need you help… She needs you help, I have no idea what to do.”

Dawson finds out that the problem the teenager is having is that she needs help getting ready for the upcoming prom, and Dawson is more than happy to be there for her.

Later, the couple stops by Bria’s apartment and Dawson helps her find the right makeup for her.

“My friends at school have moms to help,” Bria says fighting back tears.

“Well now you have me,” Dawson says, with fans going crazy at sweet moment.

Bria and Dawson later bond about her date to the prom and their plans, sharing how they aren’t planning on getting a fancy ride, they just want to have fun together.

Later, Dawson meets Bria’s date Donovan and helps her get ready for the dance. She then reveals she played fair godmother for the young couple by using one of the rigs to escort them to the dance.

“So, Matt and I thought you guys could arrive at the dance in a way you’ll never forget,” Dawson says.

After the couple sends off Bria and her date to the dance, Casey and Dawson are left alone and she drops a bombshell.

“I want to start trying [to have a baby] again,” Dawson says.

“Yeah,” Casey says before the goes in for a passionate kiss.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.