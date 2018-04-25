‘Chicago Fire’ Sneak Peek: Boden Gets His Groove Back

Chief Boden has been acting weird lately, but he may be coming back to his former self during this week’s new Chicago Fire.

In a sneak peek of “The Strongest Among Us,” Firehouse 51’s leader is seen with a fresh lease on life at the site of a difficult construction accident. The daring rescue sees Boden (Eamonn Walker) team up with Severed (Taylor Kinney) to pull a victim from wet cement, and her revival seems to give new hope to the previously gloomy firefighter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What got into you?” Severide asks during the sneak peek released by TV Guide. “A Wakeup call this morning,” Boden replies.

TV Guide further teased the upcoming hour, revealing Dawson (Monica Raymond) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) will have to deal with a lot of emotions when Bria (Quinn Cooke) suddenly reappears, which according to showrunner Derek Haas, will spark the couple’s “maternal and paternal instincts.”

According to NBC‘s official synopsis of the episode: After saving a girl from a car accident, Chief Boden and Lt. Severide are taken aback when they receive a surprise package. Brett struggles to keep quiet about Cruz reacquainting with his now-married high school sweetheart and Otis, who is recovering from a severe neck injury, tackles his next challenge.

TVLine also teased the remainder of Chicago Fire‘s sixth season.

As far as what fans can expect before the season finale, When Renée (guest star Sarah Shahi) returns to seek out her ex’s fire expertise, Severide will bond with her 4-and-a-half-year-old son. And the return of Bria, who comes back into Dawson’s life “in a bit of a crisis” will definitely cause trouble for the show’s core couple.

As for the May 10 season finale, the series will steer away from last year’s fiery “who lives and who dies?” cliffhanger. The two-hour season ender is more about “emotional haymakers coming at you, one after the other,” Haas describes.

Haas teases: “Dawson realizes she wants to try again for having a child. So she and Casey contemplate their future and the future of their family.”

Renée’s return will also cause complications for Severide and Stella, who’s “definitely looking at [Renée] with suspicion.”

Finally, the competition between Boden and Chief Grissom for the position of fire commissioner will also play “a big part” in the upcoming finale.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.