Charlie Rose’s Awkward NSFW Jokes From ‘CBS This Morning’ Resurface

After being accused by eight women of sexual misconduct, Charlie Rose is off the air at CBS, but records of his odd sexual chats with former female co-hosts are making their rounds online.

On John Oliver‘s Last Week Tonight on HBO, the late-night host ran multiple segment in recent years called “And Now – CBS This Morning‘s Awkward Sex Talk,” showcasing multiple clips of Rose’s nearly NSFW banter with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.

At the time, the compilations seemed like bizarre, yet playful montages of sexual-charged daytime talk, but watching the conversations play back amid allegations against Rose takes them to a creepy new level.

Oliver shared another look at CBS This Morning‘s host O’Donnell warning a guest to “watch [Rose’s] hands, he knows what he’s doing,” when she got near him.

Some of Oliver’s foreshadowing segments date back to 2015, so they were not aired recently as an attempt to shame Rose’s situation. Instead, they are resurfacing after viewers found them online, similar to the clips of Seth MacFarlane joking about sexual perversions of both Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, made long before their scandals broke.

Rose was accused by eight different women of sexual coercion and harassment in a detailed report by the Washington Post on Monday.

The report detailed the accounts of women who worked for Rose between the late 1990s and 2011. It reveals an alleged pattern of behavior that included “unwanted sexual advances… including lewd phone calls, walking around naked… groping [women’s] breasts, buttocks or genital areas.”

Rose responded to these allegations on Monday with a statement both apologizing and defending his behavior.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” Rose said. “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

One day after the Post published the story, the 75-year-old talk show host was terminated by CBS.

Network president David Rhodes said on Tuesday that despite Rose’s “important important journalistic contribution to CBS, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.”

PBS and Bloomberg also announced they would be suspending Rose and would stop distributing his Charlie Rose program.