'Celebrity Jeopardy!': Simu Liu Has a Message for Critics of His Performance

Simu Liu isn't here for the unsolicited advice. After the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor claimed victory against Ego Nwodim and Andy Richter when Celebrity Jeopardy! returned on Sunday, Liu took to social media to clap back at the viewers who flocked to Twitter during the episode to offer him tips and suggestions to better his game.

Addressing "all the people trying to 'give me tips' on Jeopardy," Liu requested that they hold back their advice until they are placed in a similar situation. The actor, 33, wrote, "please talk to me when you have four cameras pointed at you on a subzero soundstage with a live audience, two super-fast-buzzing competitors and money on the line for charity lmfao." Initially addressing his win just a day prior, he tweeted, "not me WINNING CELEBRITY JEOPARDY and realizing I could no longer make my dinner plans later that day because I had to compete in semis."

While Liu may have won his turn on Celebrity Jeopardy!, it wasn't without some grievances with viewers. The Marvel star appeared on the Sunday, Sept. 25 episode of the hit game show, competing against Richter – an actor, comedian, writer, and talk show announcer who was also a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion – and Nwodim, best known for appearing on Saturday Night Live. Liu's game play, however, wasn't the best, at least according to some viewers. Throughout the game, Liu had a tendency to wager large sums of money and give incorrect answers to what some viewed to be obvious questions. In one instance, during the very first Daily Double of the game, Liu wagered everything in the category "Telling a Bedtime Story" with the clue, "A Seussian home invasion, now that's what he'll do!/He'll mistreat a fish! Turn 2 kids' home into a zoo!" When he incorrectly guessed "What is Horton?" rather than the correct answer of "What is Cat in the Hat," his winnings dropped to zero.

Despite his controversial wagers and incorrect answers, Liu ultimately came out on top. Heading into the Final Jeopardy! round, Liu had 21 correct and 3 incorrect and a total of $11,600 dollars, compared to Richter's 45 correct and 3 incorrect with a total of $21,100 dollars and Nwodim's 18 correct and 2 incorrect with a total of $10,000 dollars. With the category "Landlocked Countries" and the clue, "It's the world's small landlocked country in both area and population," Liu won the night when he wagered his total winnings on the answer "What is Vatican City?." Which was correct and brought his total up to $23,200 dollars, making him the game's winner.

Amid the bit of upset surrounding his game play, Liu is getting some support from others connected to Jeopardy! Shortly after the actor issued his own statement, Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings retweeted the Liu's tweet with the added message, "Playing Jeopardy! is intense! Even super-heroes can be pushed to their limits!" James Stevenson, who previously competed on The Price is Right, added, "O will always remember the sensation of being in the audience at Jeopardy! for the first time, and realizing just how much faster and more intense it is in [the] studio."