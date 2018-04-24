CBS Not Airing ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Tuesday Night

CBS will not air an episode of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air a repeat episode of Bull in its place at 10 p.m. ET.

Bull will be shifted from its normal 9 p.m. ET time slot and will be replaced by a repeat episode of the original NCIS series. That means CBS viewers will get back-to-back repeats of NCIS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to production schedules or a scheduled programming transition down the line.

The episode of Bull that typical NCIS: New Orleans viewers can enjoy is the season 2 episode “Kill Shot,” which originally aired on Jan. 2.

According to the CBS synopsis, the episode shows “A widow hiring Bull (Michael Weatherly) to help represent her when the police decide that she is the most likely suspect in orchestrating her wealthy husband’s death, making it look like a home invasion gone wrong.”

NCIS: New Orleans will return on May 1 with a brand new episode.

The episode is titled “Mind Games” and sees the team enlisting the help of behavioral science professor Claire McGrady (Deirdre Lovejoy), to solve a case similar to one she taught during FBI training courses.

NCIS: New Orleans is currently in the midst of its fourth season and going strong.

Bakula recently opened to Parade about what he loves about actually filming in New Orleans and how the city changes up plans for the series.

“It’s the fact that you have a working river as your backdrop; you have an Air Force base as your backdrop,” Bakula said. “You have trains that actually really run for 10 minutes and the train is still going by. There are things that you cannot pay for and there is an impromptuness of the city, which is frustrating but wonderful at the same time if you have the imagination to go there. Here comes the big, brass band down the street, and instead of being totally freaked out, just turn your cameras in that direction and get that backdrop.”

The show is nearing its fourth season finale, which is a two-part story entitled “Checkmate.” Those episodes will air on May 15 starting at 9 p.m. ET.

When it is not an off-week, NCIS: New Orleans airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

