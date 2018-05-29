CBS Overhauling Typical Primetime Block on Monday Night

CBS is shifting ts typical primetime block around on Monday night as the network goes up against The Bachelorette on ABC and the Stanley Cup playoffs on Fox.

The network will not follow its typical structure of a two-hour comedy block leading into Elementary at 10 p.m. ET. Instead they will cut comedy plans down an hour before plugging in a repeat of NCIS: New Orleans.

The night kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with a repeat episode of the hit sitcom Mom, which stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney. The season 5 episode, entitled “Smooth Jazz and a Weird Floaty Eye,” sees Bonnie Plunkett (Janney) trying to finally meeting Patrick Janikowski (Steven Weber), who is the estranged brother of her fiancé Adam (William Fichtner). As this occurs Patrick develops a romantic interest in Bonnie’s daughter Christy (Faris).

Mom is a somewhat unexpected plug-in, as it typically airs on Thursday nights.

Following that episode, a rerun of Man With a Plan will air. Typical Monday night viewers will be relieved to hear this, as it is the only typical Monday night sitcom airing this week.

Man With a Plan will air the season 2 episode “Andi’s Boyfriend.” The episode’s title refers to the fact that Adam Burns (Matt LeBlanc) discovers that he and Andi Burns (Liza Snyder) are not actually married. Apparently the pastor they hired for the wedding was a sham, so Adam has to scramble to fix the situation.

At 9 p.m. ET, the aforementioned hour-long episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air ahead of a new Elementary episode.

The installment Monday night CBS viewers can enjoy is entitled “Dead Man Calling.” According to the network’s synopsis, “The NCIS team investigates the copycat murder of an unsolved case from 150 years ago that spawned a legendary New Orleans ghost story. Also, Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) is spooked when the case is connected to a recent séance and a local medium.”

Programming goes back to normal with the new Elementary episode “Bits and Pieces.” In this mystery, “Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) retrace Holmes’ steps after he finds himself in possession of a severed head and no memory of the past six hours or why he has it.”

CBS will return to its typical primetime lineup of mostly comedy programs on June 4. Mom, Man With a Plan and Elementary will stay to the schedule, with Superior Donuts and Living Biblically returning.

