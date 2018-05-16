CBS Fall TV 2018: Full Visual Schedule Released at Upfronts

CBS released its full TV schedule for the upcoming fall season on Wednesday at the yearly upfront presentation.

It promises to be another huge year for CBS, based on the schedule the network has laid out for fall of 2018. The line-up is heavy on dramas, with a number of comedies sprinkled in. The network has also bought into the current craze of TV reboots, adding several new takes on old classics to the mix.

On Mondays, CBS’s primetime line-up begins at 8 p.m. with The Neighborhood. The new sitcom stars Cedric the Entertainer, who plays the “nicest guy in the Midwest.” He moves his family from middle America to a rough part of Los Angeles, where they must learn to adapt to a new kind of neighborhood.



At 8:30 comes another new series called Happy Together. The show is a comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West and Felix Mallard. It follows a hyper-normal suburban couple who rediscover their youth when a pop star moves in with them. Among the show’s executive producers is Harry Styles himself.

At 9 p.m. on Mondays, CBS will show its new reboot of Magnum P.I., which is expected to be a huge hit. Finally, at 10 p.m. the network will air its hit series Bull.

On Tuesdays, the CBS line-up kicks off with NCIS at 8 p.m. It will be followed by FBI, a new procedural from Dick Wolf and the rest of the team behind the Law & Order franchise. At 10 p.m., the network will close out the night with NCIS: NOLA.

On Wednesdays, the 8 p.m. hour will be home to Survivor. At 9 p.m. the network will show Seal Team. The military drama premiered last year to great success, and it shows no signs of stopping. At 10 p.m., the night will end with Criminal Minds.

Thursdays will feature most of CBS’s comedy line-up. At 8 p.m., the night begins with The Big Bang Theory. The show is the biggest sitcom on TV right now, and the upcoming twelfth season is expected to be its last.

It leads straight into Young Sheldon at 8:30 p.m. The spin-off is going into its second season. At 9 p.m., CBS will air Mom. The comedy is heading into its sixth season, and has slowly picked up a dedicated fan base.

A reboot of Murphy Brown is next, airing at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The comedy comeback features the return of star Candice Bergen and the original series creator Diane English. CBS has placed high hopes on the show, as recent reboots such as Roseanne have shown a massive market for nostalgia.

Thursdays will end with S.W.A.T.

On Fridays, the night begins with MacGyver. It runs back to back with another longstanding reboot, Hawaii Five-0, which airs at 9 p.m. Finally, the week closes out at 10 p.m. on Fridays with Blue Bloods.

CBS has pulled no punches on weekend programming either. Saturday nights are home to back-to-back Crimetime followed by 48 Hours. On Sundays, 60 Minutes will continue to air at 7 p.m.

After that, Sunday nights will be home to God Friended Me at 8 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 p.m., and Madam Secretary at 10 p.m.