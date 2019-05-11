Here’s Every CBS Canceled and Renewed Show

With the close of the 2018-2019 television season, networks have to make some tough decisions on what shows will continue on and what will be sent off to the great TV graveyard in the sky.

For CBS, there are plenty of notable renewals and a few unsurprising cancellations along the way.

Plenty of familiar favorites have been marked for returns, like the NCIS franchise, remakes of classic shows like MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and newer fan-favorites like S.W.A.T. and FBI. But we’ll also be saying goodbye to a few long-running favorites like Elementary and comedies like Life in Pieces and Murphy Brown.

None of this even covers the giants that are bowing out like The Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds, ending their runs while still popular.

Scroll down to see what returns you can expect, what is being axed by CBS, and what still has a chance.

Renewed: NCIS Franchise

Fans of the long-running NCIS franchise will have plenty to cheer as all three series will return for next season. The original NCIS will return for season 17 and will eventually be joined by the revival of JAG, the series that spawned it all, in the near future. As for NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, they will be returning for season 11 and season 6 respectively.

Renewed: Hawaii 5-0, Magnum P.I., MacGyver

The trio of classic reboots will continue on at CBS, with Hawaii 5-0 set to inch closer to the longevity of its predecessor as it returns for season 10. It will be joined by Magnum P.I. with its second season and MacGyver with its fourth season. All three were hit shows in their heyday that ended up re-imagined for today’s audiences. If anything is clear, viewers can’t seem to get enough of these characters.

And nostalgia is very strong.

Renewed: S.W.A.T., FBI, SEAL Team, Other Dramas

Shemar Moore’s SWAT will return for season 3 alongside CBS’ other procedural hits FBI and SEAL Team. FBI is coming back for season 2 and will also bring a spin-off that gives Dick Wolf a new foothold at CBS reminiscent of what he had at NBC with Law & Order.

CBS will also bring back Blue Bloods for season 10, Madame Secretary for season 6 and God Friended Me for season 2.

Renewed: Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Mom

On the sitcom side, CBS’ post-Big Bang comedy lineup is starting to take shape. Mom and Young Sheldon will return with two more seasons apiece. The Big Bang Theory spin-off has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4, while the other Chuck Lorre production at CBS will go on for seasons 7 and 8.

The Neighborhood with Cedric the Entertainer will also be continuing on, marking one of the few freshman comedies moving on to a second season with CBS. We’ll also see the return of Matt LeBlanc in Man With a Plan for season 4.

Renewed: Reality Mainstays

And while many of these are not official yet from CBS, it can be assumed that Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and any of their spin-offs will be making the return in the next television cycle. It is hard to keep a good reality competition down.

Canceled: Elementary, Criminal Minds, Salvation

Criminal Minds will return for one more season, but it will be the show’s final. The 15th season was announced to be its last and it will bow out as one of CBS’ staples from the past years. Elementary will also say goodbye after its season ends. The Sherlock Holmes re-imagining will premiere its final season at the end of May.

The show will also not bring back Code Black or Salvation.

Canceled: Murphy Brown, Life In Pieces, Other Sitcoms

On the sitcom side, CBS has opted not to try again with Murphy Brown for a second season. The show returned as a revival of the original series back in 2018 but couldn’t connect with audiences in the way that Roseanne or Will & Grace have been able to.

The network will also cast off Life in Pieces after an elongated wait for season 4 to premiere, Happy Together, and Fam.

Canceled: The Big Bang Theory

The biggest loss will be The Big Bang Theory. While it hasn’t been “canceled” in the traditional sense, the show will bow out on May 16 and leave behind a big hole in the CBS lineup.

While Young Sheldon is still around to give fans that taste of Bazinga, the end of The Big Bang Theory — much like the end of Game of Thrones — marks an end to an era of television we might not see for a while.

Still Alive

While CBS has determined the fate for many of its shows, there are a few that still linger. The James Corden-hosted World’s Best still hasn’t been renewed or canceled at this point. We also don’t know about Instinct, which returns on June 16, Undercover Boss, Blood & Treasure, premiering May 21, and The Red Line.

We will continue to update as information becomes available.