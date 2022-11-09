CBS, ABC and NBC Pull All Shows Tonight for Election Coverage

CBS, ABC, and NBC have all pulled their Tuesday night shows. The reason is so the networks can handle election coverage on a larger scale. It's unlikely the postponement will impact Wednesday night shows, at this time. All of the networks have exclusive news divisions that will be handling the coverage of election results.

What does this mean network by network? Well, Bachelor in Paradise fans won't be getting a new episode of the hit reality show tonight, but the show will be back next week. As will CBS' Tuesday night lineup: FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. NBC watchers will certainly be bummed to learn that The Voice is not new tonight, but it will return new week, Nov. 15. Notably, those who are interested in skipping election coverage will have a chance to with FOX. The network will be airing new episodes of both The Resident and Monarch tonight.

Looks like Albie has a lot on his mind. Find out what he's thinking TONIGHT at 9/8c on @FOXTV. 👀 #Monarch pic.twitter.com/LCGOodygYq — Monarch on FOX (@MonarchOnFOX) November 8, 2022

In Monarch, a new series about a family of country music icons, real-life country music icon Trace Adkins portrays family patriarch, Albie Roman, known as the Texas Truthteller. Albie is the "reigning King of Country Music" along with his "tough-as-nails" Country and Western Queen, Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon. The Romans are a country music dynasty, with their very name being "synonymous with authenticity."

However, "the very foundation of their success is a lie." When their metaphorical country music throne faces a great threat, Albie and Dottie's daughter, Nicolette "Nicky" Roman – played by Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) – will have to do everything in her power to protect the Romans' heritage. She'll have to do it, however, while also balancing her own desire and pursuit for fame. Monarch was created by Melissa London Hilfers, and is described as "a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music."

The Resident is currently in its sixth season and stars Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls) as Conrad Hawkins, the titular Resident who is the chief resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Additional stars include Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy. In an official synopsis of Tuesday night's new episode, FOX states: "When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him; Devon sees a traveling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American health care."