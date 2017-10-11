‘Bull’ Fans React to Tuesday Night’s Takedowns

Bull is one of CBS’ biggest procedural hits, and it’s because of the protagonist, Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), and his quick wit.

Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “A Business of Favors,” focused on a college student who died during a fraternity hazing incident.

While that was a juicy premise to dive into, the show’s fans responded to two particular moments during the show.

Near the beginning of the show, Bull takes down the new district attorney. He then faces off against a wealthy lawyer defending the fraternity members.

He puts them both in their place, and fans were all for it. They took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Michael Weatherly’s take down of the young smug DA on [Bull] — that was everything!” one fan wrote.

“Bull is telling it like it is,” another fan chimed in.

See some of the best reactions below.

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS

