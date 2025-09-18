‘Brilliant Minds’ Boss Michael Grassi Teases ‘Interesting Trajectory’ for Wolf in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds premieres next week, and creator Michael Grassi spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds’ second season will continue to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx Medical as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind.

Season 2 is set to premiere on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, and there will be a lot to dig into, not just including the medical mysteries. Season 1 ended on Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Wolf learning that his father, whom he believed had been dead for most of his life, was actually alive. Grassi, who also serves as writer and EP, told PopCulture that the revelation is a “bit of a gut punch for Wolf.”

“I do really think this sort of double loss, having to lose him once and then having to pivot in losing him again, is going to send Wolf on a really interesting trajectory this season,” he continued. “Of course, the interns and some surprises. But it’s quite the roller coaster, and we’re really excited to sort of continue this story, which is a story of Season 1, but also develop it and get propulsive in a brand new way.

On top of his relationship with his dad, Wolf is also going to be dealing with his relationship with neurosurgery chair Josh (Teddy Sears). Their relationship gradually built up during the first season, with Josh even confessing to Wolf towards the end of the season that he was starting to fall for him. And they are just getting started.

“I have to start by saying that Zachary and Teddy are so amazing together,” Grassi expressed. “It’s one of my favorite parts of Brilliant Minds, and just to go back to their characters, these are two really complicated guys, and they kissed last season. They were figuring out what they were.”

“They were also colleagues and were figuring out their work relationship,” he continued. “And where we pick up in Season 2 is there were feelings confessed and there was sort of this retreat on Wolf’s behalf. I think the rug was pulled out from under him, and I think he was just trying to get his head above water, and I think he was like, ‘I can’t do this right now.’ And we see them pick up where we left off, and we see them have this conversation very early on, and see them navigate it. But there are lots of developments and some surprises coming with Wolf and Josh, and I can’t wait for audiences to see them.”

“But the thing I’ll say is that even though it’s a bit of a ride with these two, there’s so much mutual respect and love, and I think that’s one of the main things that we’ll be seeing throughout the season,” Grassi said. “More to come. I don’t wanna say too much. I don’t wanna spoil too much. But, there’s definitely gonna be some great Wolf and Josh stuff coming up.”

As for what Grassi is looking forward to exploring in Season 2, he shared that he loves that the show is “about the mind.” He continued, “And it’s so vast and infinite and mysterious. And we focus on neurology, psychiatry, and mental health. And I think we’ve been talking about mental health in a new way. We’re talking about it more than we have before, and we’ve come a really long way. But I think there’s still a long way to go, and I think Brilliant Minds, in some ways, really focuses on that aspect and continues that conversation between our patients and our doctors. And continuing to talk about it is so important because it helps destigmatize it.”

“So that’s something that I’m really excited about, is to continue the mental health conversation and show people that they’re not alone, or if their family members are going through it, that their family member is not alone, and that it’s okay,” he explained. “And that just because you’re dealing with your mental health doesn’t mean you’re less than. And everything that sort of Oliver Sacks dedicated his life to, which was destigmatizing mental health is something that we think about a lot in our storytelling.”

There is no telling what will happen in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds, premiering on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. But Grassi admitted there is “so much coming your way, and like I said, it’s a bit of a ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to embark on it. And we have so many medical mysteries, and we have so much fun on the show, which is great, and also our emotional storytelling, and the hope is still there, which is something that’s important to us as well.”

He also teased that there are some “really fun guest stars coming your way, which is great.” Grassi continued, “Jane Krakowski is gonna be in Episode 4. She plays a patient that comes in to Bronx General. So we have lots of exciting stuff coming, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”