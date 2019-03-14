‘Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘Young and the Restless’ Episodes Will Be Disrupted by March Madness

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will be put on a short hiatus thanks to March Madness, the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

According to She Knows Soaps, once the 68 tournament teams are chosen and the 67 games begin on March 17, CBS Daytime will preempt the popular dramas as the 19-day tournament plays out, with the Final Four teams battling it out later in March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The soap operas daily installments will only be affected for two viewing days, Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 as CBS airs NCAA men’s basketball games during the time slots. They will return for their regular scheduling, picking up right where they left off, on Monday March 25.

NBC’s Days of our Lives as well as ABC’s General Hospital will not be affected by March Madness and will air as normal.

In the coming episodes of The Young and the Restless, a No. 1 rated drama, a verdict in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial will be revealed, setting up a new storyline, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) will move forward with their wedding. The series is also gearing up to say goodbye to Kerry (Alice Hunter), who joined the soap opera only four months ago.

Hunter made her daytime debut as Kerry Johnson in October of 2018. On March 5 of this year, she confirmed that she and her on-screen counterpart would be leaving Genova City.

“To all asking – yes, Kerry is taking an indefinite hiatus,” she wrote. “She earns it though. you’ll see soon enough. I LOVE the arc, even if I’m sad to leave. And yes, a bunch of #YR cast & crew surprised me Friday and it was something I’ll never forget.”

To all asking – yes, Kerry is taking an indefinite hiatus. She earns it though 😂 you’ll see soon enough. I LOVE the arc, even if I’m sad to leave. And yes, a bunch of #YR cast & crew surprised me Friday and it was something I’ll never forget 🙈🍾 https://t.co/hQ4M9AiQTT — Alice Hunter (@itsalicehunter) March 5, 2019

The popular CBS soap opera is also preparing to pay tribute to the late Kristoff St. John, who passed away on Monday, Feb. 4. Just days after his passing, CBS announced that the long-running soap opera would be developing a storyline to honor St. John that is set to air sometime next month.

The late actor had starred as the struggling alcoholic and ladies man Neil Winters for 27 years, first taking on the role in 1991. he role earned him 10 NAACP Image Awards, nine daytime Emmy nominations, and in 1992, he won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding younger actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Neil Winters.