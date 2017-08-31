Netflix’s ‘Bojack Horseman’ Blocked On Chinese Streaming Service

It looks like BoJack is a no-go in China.

Two days after BoJack Horseman, the popular animated series from Netflix, launched on the Chinese video streaming service iQiyi, it was swiftly removed.

While Netflix is not available in China, a deal was reached where the company could stream its original programs on iQiyi, which remains the main streaming service in the country. The deal was made in April, and the Netflix shows are now starting to filter out onto iQiyi.

More TV: Orange Is The New Black Stars That Look Completely Different In Real Life

Despite its success in the US, BoJack wasn't looked upon kindly by the Chinese streaming service. Just two days after the episodes debuted on the site, users began reporting that the series has disappeared.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, iQiyi confirmed that the site did in fact remove BoJack and stated that the company would later issue an explanation for the removal. With stricter regulations on entertainment, it's not exactly a surprise that China is saying no to the adult-oriented comedy.

Up Next: GLOW Is Netflix's Next Binge-Worthy Hit

China is currently the only major market in the world where Netflix isn't available, and it's the most populated country across the globe. In short, that's a big loss for Netflix.

As of now, BoJack is the only series that has been removed from iQiyi following the Netflix agreement.