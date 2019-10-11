'Breaking Bad' Exit Date Revealed at Netflix

Breaking Bad has long been a staple of Netflix streaming but now an exit date has been revealed for the show. According to The Wrap, the award-winning series' five seasons of Breaking Bad are set to leave Netflix in February 2025. What's On Netflix notes that the sequel film, El Camino, is currently scheduled to remain until 2029, and the spinoff series Better Call Saul — which recently concluded its six-season run on AMC — could possibly be leaving Netflix in 2027. However, it is unclear at the moment.

Breaking Bad debuted on AMC in 2008 and ran for 62 episodes, ending in 2013. It stars Bryan Cranston as high-school-chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-dealer Walter White; and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman — his partner in crime (quite literally) and former student. Better Call Saul stars Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk who played eccentric criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman who previously lived another life as Jimmy McGill, a con artist turned diligent lawyer.

Interestingly, Better Call Saul aired its series finale last month, and some fans noticed a major Breaking Bad Easter egg during the big episode. It had been previously reported that Cranston and Paul would be reprising their Breaking Bad roles in the final episodes of Better Call Saul, but that wasn't the only throwback on the original series. [Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Better Call Saul.]

ComicBook.com was first to point out that in the finale, much of which takes place after the events of Breaking Bad, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is facing prison time for his involvement with Walter White (Cranston) and the drug empire he'd built before his death in the Breaking Bad finale. While in court, Saul is wearing one of his iconic suits, along with a small blue ribbon. That ribbon, as Breaking Bad fans will remember, was something the citizens of Albuquerque wore in memorial to the victims of the Wayfarer 515 crash, which claimed the lives of more the 160 people. Notably, White was partially responsible for the tragic incident.

Ahead of the Better Call Saul finale, Cranston opened up about his and Paul's big return, and the actor revealed some minor details about what fans could expect. In an interview with Sirius XM's Basic! podcast — as reported by Screen Rant — the actor revealed how many scenes the pair would appear in, though he wasn't certain which episodes they would be part of. Cranston also teased that the reveal would be really "cool" for fans of the crime-drama franchise.